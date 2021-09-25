Apple raises new concerns by yanking Russian apps





Leading technology companies operating around the world have long promised to protect their civil rights as they operate, in accordance with local law. But when Apple and Google bothered Russia’s demands and removed politically opposed apps from their local app store, two of the world’s most successful companies succumbed to undemocratic orders and stabilized. It is the user’s right to maintain the flow of profits.

The app in question, called smart voting, was a tool for organizing opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to the weekend elections. Last week, a ban imposed by the world’s wealthiest and most powerful pair of businesses inspired supporters of free elections and free expression.

This is bad news for democracy and has been challenged around the world, said Natalia Krapiva, a technical lawyer for Access Now, a free internet group. We expect to see other dictators imitate Russian tactics.

Technology companies that provide consumer services, from search to social media to apps, have long been a tightrope walker in many of the world’s less democratic countries. As Apple, Google, and other major companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Facebook have grown stronger over the last decade, government ambitions have also begun to harness that power for their own purposes. ..

Currently, this is a poster child of political repression, said Professor Sasha Mainlas of Penn State University, who is studying the issue of online censorship. Google and Apple have increased the chances of this happening again.

Neither Apple nor Google responded to requests for comment from the Associated Press when news of the app’s removal was reported last week. Both remained silent this week.

Google also denied access to two documents on Google Docs, an online service that lists candidates approved by smart voting, and YouTube blocked a similar video.

According to those who are directly aware of the issue, Google faced legal demands from Russian regulators and the threat of criminal prosecution of individual employees if they did not comply. The same person said Russian police visited Google’s Moscow office last week and enforced a court order blocking the app. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity for the confidentiality of the matter.

Google employees reportedly blasted Putins’ power-playing company by posting internal messages and images explaining the app’s removal.

This kind of backlash within Google seemed to contradict the former corporate motto “Don’t Be Evil” adopted by co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin 23 years ago. , Has become more common in recent years. Neither Page nor Brin, a family member who fled the former Soviet Union as a boy, are currently involved in Google’s day-to-day management, and their motto has been set aside for a long time.

Apple, meanwhile, has shown its website a lofty human rights commitment, but reading the statement carefully suggests that the company will obey the government if there is a conflict between government legal orders and human rights. .. If national law and international human rights standards differ, we will follow higher standards. When they are in conflict, we respect domestic law while striving to respect internationally recognized human rights principles.

According to a recent report from Washington’s nonprofit Freedom House, global Internet freedom has declined for the 11th consecutive year, with more countries than ever having the Internet in non-violent political, social and religious speech. We are in an unprecedented tension because we have arrested a user. Authorities have suspended Internet access in at least 20 countries and 21 states have blocked access to social media platforms, the report said.

For the seventh consecutive year, China has topped the list of the worst environments for Internet freedom. However, there are several forms of such threats. For example, Turkey’s new social media regulations require content that is considered offensive within 48 hours of being notified on platforms with more than 1 million users per day. Otherwise, you run the risk of escalating penalties such as fines, ad bans, and bandwidth limits.

Meanwhile, according to Freedom House, Russia has been added to the existing regulatory labyrinth that international tech companies must navigate domestically. Overall online freedom in the United States has also declined for the fifth consecutive year. The group quoted conspiracy theories and false information about the 2020 elections, as well as surveillance, harassment and arrests in response to racially unfair protests.

Big Tech companies generally agree to comply with country-specific rules regarding content removal and other issues in order to do business in these countries. It could range from blocking posts about Holocaust denial in Germany and elsewhere in Europe to full censorship of opposition parties like Russia.

The app’s expulsion was widely criticized by opposition politicians. Leonid Volkov, the top strategist of imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny, wrote on Facebook that the company succumbed to the Kremlin’s blackmail.

Navalnys ally Ivan Zhdanov said on Twitter that a team of politicians are considering suing the two companies. He also ridiculed the move: Expectations: The government turns off the Internet. Reality: The Internet is afraid to turn itself off.

Blowbacks may encourage either or both companies to rethink their commitment to doing business in Russia. Google made a similar decision when it removed the search engine from mainland China in 2010 after the Communist government began censoring search results and videos on YouTube.

Russia is not a major market for either Apple, whose annual sales are expected to approach $ 370 billion this year, or Alphabet, Google’s parent company, whose annual sales are expected to reach $ 250 billion this year. .. But profit is profit.

Kurt Opsar, legal counsel for the Electronic Frontier Foundation of the Digital Rights Group, said that if you want to take a fundamental position on human rights and freedom of expression, you have to make difficult choices about when to leave the market. rice field.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://omahadailyrecord.com/content/apple-google-raise-new-concerns-yanking-russian-app The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos