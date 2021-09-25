Three reasons why the Midwest excels in American defense innovation





The Midwest is refining its innovation process by bringing together academia and defense partners to solve national security challenges. Experiential learning opportunities are available in excellent schools throughout the region with an educational infrastructure that supports engineering, innovation and entrepreneurial students through interesting interactions with national laboratories and defense technologies. It becomes more accessible to stimulate student excitement for dual-use innovation as cutting-edge inventions and direct interactions with talented inventors create futuristic technologies to protect the United States.

1. Retain talent in the Midwest to develop national security solutions

More than 50 students from Midwestern universities participated in NSIN X Force Fellowships for placement in laboratories such as the Navy Naval Battle Center in the Crane Division (NSWC) of Crane, Indiana. Teachers are also participating from many schools to consult with Pentagon customers and are developing new collaborations with academic institutions that are benefiting from funding to advance their research. For example, the University of Washington receives $ 500,000 annually through the National Security Academic Accelerator (NSA2) to develop a dual-use medical technology startup with defense applications that distracts faculty researchers with this financial support. Instead, we try to focus on technological advances. Make a grant proposal.

In the Midwest, dual-use technology for commercial and defense applications is the focus of attention. Millions of momentum invested in the innovation ecosystem are boosted by the announcement of the selection of the new National Science Foundation I-Corps Great Lakes Hub. The University of Michigan is leading this prestigious program of providing empirical entrepreneurship training to STEM academic researchers. Universities in Wisconsin, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, and Iowa are driving innovation nationwide on behalf of the Midwest.

Heartland may not have a coast, but a good research institute, a rich pool of highly educated STEM professionals, and an entrepreneur eager to change the world from a “flyover country.” I’m proud of my house. Focusing on the benefits of the Midwest, the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency is building a $ 1.7 billion western headquarters near downtown St. Louis, redefining the region as a geospatial leader over the next few decades.

2. Entrepreneur support organizations are integrating defense technology into the startup scene

The past success of unicorn companies born in Heartland has been garnering attention from coastal investor networks, gaining momentum throughout the Midwest. Entrepreneurship and patriotism make it fun to build defense-funded innovations and drive American interests by building solutions in stealth surrounded by crops rather than venture capitalists. Contribute to.

The startup I co-founded has already benefited from the excitement of dual-use technology with GeoSeed grants from the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) and Technology Entrepreneur Center (T-REX) in St. Louis, Missouri. .. T-REX has Japan’s first geospatial innovation center and Moonshot Labs. The National Geospatial Agency (NGA) Accelerator and Capital Innovators have funded more than $ 1 million and invested $ 100,000 in 16 geospatial startups. Relocation to the Midwest is much more attractive if entrepreneurs across the country are aware and entrepreneurs have a supportive community to fund the promotion of deep technology dual-use ventures.

3. Comprehensive and collaborative innovation is the future

St. Louis has ignited an interest in comprehensive innovation and excitement for a fair entrepreneurship throughout Heartland. St. Louis has more female founders than any other city in the United States. The startup scene is growing faster than ever, thanks to this dedication to diversity by welcoming all founders to attract the best talent, teams and technology startups in the region. Still, the Midwest is not leveraging its human capital network. This is especially true in the field of national security, where Heartland has historically performed poorly compared to other regions.

Our best path is to provide the region with an innovative infrastructure by creating a path for the rapid development and implementation of solutions to solve security problems. The future of US defense innovation is bright as entrepreneurs and national laboratories develop dual-use technologies with academic support. Combining business, academic and government research with large sums of money, the level of excitement for defense technology is higher than ever.

Entrepreneurship is available to everyone in the United States, with great ideas and a passion for pursuing them, no matter where you build your business. The Midwest supports startups by extending the runway long enough for new ventures to reach escape velocity and soar. It is the dawn of a new era in which entrepreneurs and innovators call the Midwest home.

