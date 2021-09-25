Climate Investor Dawn Lippert Raises $ 60 Million to Stimulate Demand for Climate Technology





Dawn Lippert, Founding Partner of Earthshot Ventures and CEO and Founder of Elemental Excelerator. (Elemental Excellerator photo)

A non-profit organization affiliated with the Pacific Northwest has spun out its first venture capital fund totaling $ 60 million to invest in climate technology companies. The sector is committed to reducing carbon emissions from transportation, energy production, agriculture and construction.

Elemental Excelerator recently announced the Earthshot Ventures fund. Participants in this fund include prominent local Microsoft and Seattle Sounders owners Peter Tomozawa and Mark Agne.

Elemental has been supporting climate technology start-ups through accelerators since 2009, investing $ 43 million in entrepreneurs in this area. The new fund is a traditional venture capital firm aimed at companies looking for Series B funding seeds.

So why VC and why now? It’s all about opportunities and impacts.

Dawn Lippert, CEO and founder of Elemental, states that tackling climate change is a very urgent task. Therefore, what the dollar is unfolding and what is done today is more valuable to us than what is done in the distant future.

That view is shared by investors and climate-conscious people around the world, and the dollar is flowing. According to PitchBook, climate technology companies raised about the same amount in the first six months of this year as they did in 2020 as a whole. This includes entrepreneurs in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia. Entrepreneurs have landed over $ 2 billion in venture capital equity since the company was founded. More than half of it has been procured since the beginning of 2020.

DroneSeed Fir tree seedlings against a drone background. (DroneSeed photo)

Based in Honolulu and Palo Alto, Elemental is investing in Drone Seed, a clothing recycler and reforestation startup, a northwestern climate technology company.

The growing enthusiasm for the climate technology sector, including solar and battery, electrified transport, energy efficiency, low carbon construction, and innovations in eco-friendly agriculture and food sources, makes perfect sense for Lippert. The field has changed dramatically as scientists warned that Heracles’ efforts would be needed to stop the worst effects on climate.

Growing up in North Bend, adjacent to Seattle, Lippert currently lives in Hawaii and recently contacted her for this interview. Answers have been edited for clarity and length:

GeekWire: What is driving the demand for climate technology?

Lippert: What’s happening in the market? Microsoft has joined a thousand friends with Net Zero’s commitment. This is a completely different kind of market dynamics in that it is a company that buys decarbonization technology and actually invests money to carbonize it from revenue. This is a very important market signal that drives investment.

Second [driver] It is a policy. Many cities and cities that implement infrastructure bills and energy efficiency in terms of policy coherence at the local, state, federal and international levels, both pledged to do as a government Through the transition to actual investment. The same is true for investment on the ground.

Evrnu’s Stacy Flynn touts her textiles as an answer to environmental waste in the garment industry at the 2018 GeekWire Summit. (GeekWire Photo / Dan DeLong)

GW: What role does financing play?

Lippert: One of the really powerful things to unleash a company is a mature funding pipeline from government R & D to project finance and debt, private equity and seed financing to the IPO market. Is to have. good.

As a result, in the last 24 months, the pipeline of all these types of money has become much healthier and has been funded to allow these types of businesses to grow in size.

GW: But even if these forces are moving in the right direction, many investors were burned when the green startup was confused 10 years ago. How do you reassure them that this time it’s different?

Lippert: We have a lot of discussions with LPs (Limited Partners) and perspective investors about how the profiles of entrepreneurs and founding teams have changed. In 2009 and 2010, what we saw quite a bit in that time frame was an entrepreneur who had really important technical expertise but didn’t have the same deep expertise scaling company. They were tech enthusiasts, but may have come from a research background that was learning the business and scale-up aspects.

The best people in the company building want to be in the climate, and it’s very exciting.

What’s happening now, as there is a wave of successful tech companies and many who have built them to scale up see climate as the next chapter in their lives and their mission. I was able to see it.

Most people in their 20s when they started their business are in their 30s. They have children and understand that this is really important for the future. I’ve actually seen such talent marry a talent in the energy market, and it’s a much more compelling founding team.

That alchemy wasn’t seen 10 years ago and is now very common. The best people in the company building want to be in the climate, and it’s very exciting.

GW: What’s exciting about the new technology you’re looking at?

Lippert: The most interesting of these are the strange combination of existing calcification systems and technologies, as well as some new technologies. A company that has made great strides in batteries by applying machine learning to materials science. So take what was previously used in other industries and apply it to one of our truly challenging climate issues.

GW: Can you think of other innovation surprises?

Lippert: For example, I’m amazed at the amount of innovation happening around wildfires.The prediction was that California was supposed to reduce that [carbon] Emissions of 10 to 15% as a result of COVID. But then, due to the fire, emissions actually increased by as much as 20%.

You think about how your various interests are offset by problems elsewhere, and it’s not lost to entrepreneurs, and to see what they can do to deal with it I’m moving quickly to this space.

GW: Where are the challenges remaining in the widespread use of climate technology?

Lippert: For example, we are investing in Elemental’s electric bus and airplane companies. The technology is better than we have now, cheaper, safer, quieter and works better. It’s one of the important parts of the puzzle. And another piece of the puzzle, what we’ve done elementally over the last decade, is actually deploying it to the community.

Related: Climate technology heats up in the Pacific Northwest as startups raise more than $ 1 billion since 2020

All you need is how to procure this as a city agency? And there are huge innovations needed in the procurement and education of city agencies and the support of city officials buying buses. They intend to do something different from the last 30 or 50 years in terms of what they are buying. In short, there are all the aspects of innovation needed to get things going.

And the same is true for electric planes. When we invested in a hybrid electric aircraft company, we saw that the deployment partners needed the same amount of innovation that the company itself would innovate.

GW: Fighting climate change is very difficult. What gives you hope?

Lippert: What I experience on a daily basis is that people have a tremendous amount of grit and patience to overcome incredible probabilities and achieve what they believe in.

Another interesting thing now is that there has been a great deal of momentum in various areas of the economy. It’s like returning to this idea that everyone is responsible for participating in these solutions. And at Elemental, we think about it in terms of what we call your scope of influence. How do you understand your area of ​​influence? Whether it is your role as a voter and as a member of civil society, the specific decisions made in your family, your neighborhood, your company or your workplace.

There are so many different ways people can influence what’s happening around them, which is also a very optimistic reason.

These areas of influence grow and grow as more people want to see what’s happening in the climate, lean forward, and create a livable planet for their children, grandchildren, and their future. Create in our society that overlap and become truly irreversible with their momentum.

Find out more about how climate technology entrepreneurs and innovation are fighting the climate crisis in an expert panel discussion at the GeekWire Summit, October 4-5. Click here for details and tickets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geekwire.com/2021/climate-investor-dawn-lippert-raising-60m-fund-whats-stoking-demand-climate-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos