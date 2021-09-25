Netflix Tudum Event: Trailer and Biggest Announcement





Netflix hosted its first Tudum event today. This is a 3-hour live stream with many features. So there are over 70 series and 28 movies, which is more than everyone has to keep track of. So we curated the biggest announcements and the best trailers here, from new perspectives on Stranger Things and The Witcher to premier dates such as Tiger King and Bridgerton’s new season.

Here’s everything you might have missed.

Studio Colorido’s next project

Prior to the main Tudum event, Netflix gave an overview of the anime lineup. The biggest achievement was the next feature of Studio Colorido, which I want to cry in the 2020s, which is the most well-known in Whiskers Away. The latest feature of the studio is called Drift Home, which is described as the story of two childhood friends floating in the mysterious ocean along with the entire estate. Streaming will start in 2022.

The appearance of Red Notice

The event began with Starpower, thanks to a new trailer for the robbery movie “Red Notice,” starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson. As expected, it features lots of explosions and clever ass quips, but it also looks so much fun. The new clip focuses primarily on the three-minute battle scene between Star Trio, where Gadot is at the top.

Another Stranger Things 4 Teaser

Stranger Things’ fourth season bullying is just about to come, with Dustin making the best impression of Sherlock Holmes and introducing a new place for his beloved show called Creel House. Stranger Things 4 will begin streaming in 2022.

Kanye West document, first look at Jeen-yuhs

Jeen-yuhs (pronounced genius) is the next documentary to follow Kanye West’s 20-year career. According to official descriptions taken over 20 years, Jeen-yuhs is an intimate and clear portrait of Kanye’s experience, his formation period trying to break through and today’s life as a global brand and artist. Shows both. The first clip shows West and Mos Def playing two words from his original album, The College Dropout. It will hit Netflix in 2022.

Sex education gets the 4th season

Season 3 of cheerful and heartfelt sex education premiered on Netflix. But if you’re already enjoying everything, the good news is. Streamer has confirmed that the show will return to Season 4.

Bridgerton’s second season bullying

Bridgerton was probably Netflix’s biggest hit to date, and Streamer finally unveiled its imminent second season first look, including the addition of Sex Education Simone Ashley to its cast. It’s a short clip, but Season 2 will start streaming next year, so it will take some time to see it all.

I saw Sandman for the first time

After a long time, I was finally able to taste The Sandman, the long-awaited adaptation of the comic written by Neil Gaiman. It’s a simple bullying, but it seems to convey the spirit of manga well. The series does not yet have a premiere date attached.

Arcane gets a new trailer and premiere date

Arcane is a debut anime series based on League of Legends, and we got the date as well as the new trailer for the show. It will debut on Netflix on November 6th.

Hellbound’s terrifying trailer

One of the great surprises of this event was the trailer for the Korean horror series Hellbound. This shows a very buffed monster causing havoc on the streets of the city. It will come on November 19th.

Tiger King is back and has a date

Earlier this week, Netflix confirmed that its pandemic obsession with Tiger King is back in the second season. Now you know exactly when November 17th will be.

Cowboy Bebop opening title sequence

It’s not a trailer, but there’s the long-awaited live-action take opening title sequence for Cowboy Bebop, which will be released on Netflix in November.

Trailer for the first part of the Army of the Dead

The first part of the Zack Snyders Army of the Dead isn’t really about zombies, but instead follows the story of the origin of the safe cracker Dieter. It hits Netflix on October 29th.

Look at the conspiracy theory cartoon Inside Job first

The show is by former Gravity Falls writer Shion Takeuchi and is described as an adult anime comedy series about Deep State employees who are tasked with masking conspiracy theories. Debut on October 22nd.

Don’t Look Up Details

This star-filled movie features Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill and others trying to save the world from an imminent collision with a comet.

Most of The Witcher: Season 2 Trailer, Blood Origin, and Season 3

The show ended with a flood of The Witcher updates. This includes multiple teasers from The Witcher’s Season 2, behind-the-scenes views of the live-action prequel Blood Origin, and news that the show will return to Season 3.

