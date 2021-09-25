YSU Tech Challenge Provides Credentials for High School Students-Business Journal Daily





Youngstown, Ohio — Until October, high school students attending the YSU Ohio Tech Day Challenge will be able to qualify while developing the skills that underlie their IT career.

Youngstown State University sponsors Ohio Tech Day, a one-day event on Friday, announced by Ohio X and Facebook. According to the Ohio Tech Day website, the event aims to raise awareness of the role of technology and innovation in Ohio’s economy and inspire the next generation of technology leaders.

YSU has introduced the YSU Ohio Tech Day Challenge. This left participants’ high school students and anyone seeking a career in IT to complete at least one of the online courses of their choice. At YSU. The course provides a basic knowledge of programming, technology and cybersecurity.

The length of each course is 1 hour. In addition to the YSU Ohio Tech Day Challenge Badge, participants who complete each course will receive a corresponding course badge from IBM or the Khan Academy.

The course is free and includes:

IBM Enterprise Design Thinking Practitioner IBM Agile Explorer IBM Explore Emerging Tech IBM Cybersecurity FundamentalsKhan Academy, What is Programming?

“We ask our students to come on an expedition, spend an hour, qualify and explore what technology is,” says Oddo. “This is to raise awareness about emerging technology areas and the opportunities there.”

YSU graduates said, “It’s in great demand, but employers like Ultium Cells LLC in Lordstown are preparing to build a workforce and need to enter the tech sector for future work. There will be more students. YSU’s goal is to provide a path for everyone to enter the technology arena, and having basic digital literacy is important for the prosperity of the future workforce. That’s what Oddo said.

“Every company is a technology company, so learning these digital skills is essential for other students on every path,” she said.

Through the Innovate Ohio initiative, DeWine Administration encourages students to graduate with high-demand technical qualifications. In a keynote speech at the Virtual Ohio Tech Day event, Vice Governor John Hasted talked about how education and business are working together to prepare students for employment.

“We literally pay graduate students in the field a bonus to high school,” Hasted said. “You have the ability to pursue your passion and change the world with our own heart and talent. This is available here in Ohio. Ours to pursue those opportunities. You don’t have to leave the state. “

To register for the YSU Ohio Tech Day Challenge, please visit YSU.geniussis.com/registration.aspx.

