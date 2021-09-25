Why these 10 tech stocks moved this week





In this article, we’ll look at some of the hottest stocks that have moved this week. You can skip a detailed analysis of these stocks and read why these five tech stocks moved this week.

This week we are on a roller coaster for the market given the situation of China’s Evergrande Group and the Fed’s meeting. Also, salesforce.com, inc. It was a turbulent week for stocks such as. (NYSE: CRM), Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG). Find out why each stock was spotlighted this week and how elite funds were placed between them.

Elon Musk

Why are you interested in hedge fund fund activities? The Insider Monkeys survey was able to pre-identify selected groups of hedge fund holdings that have exceeded the S & P 500 ETF by more than 86 points since March 2017. Between March 2017 and July 2021, the stock pick for the monthly newsletter was 186.1%, compared to 100.1. % Of SPY. Our stock picks are 86 percentage points above the market (see here for details). Therefore, we believe that hedge fund sentiment is a very useful indicator that investors should pay attention to. You can subscribe to our free newsletter on our homepage and receive articles in your inbox.

10. Tesla, Inc. Shares on (NASDAQ: TSLA) are nearly this week due to Musk’s comment that a shortage of semiconductor chips, which is a headwind for many automakers, could be a short-term problem as market rebounds expand. It increased by 5.5%. Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) “Beta Button” can be even more emotional by allowing owners to request the company’s most sophisticated version of self-driving software at the push of a finger. The “Beta Button” was released on Friday. Tesla, Inc. Autonomous software from (NASDAQ: TSLA) is not completely autonomous, but it may become autonomous in the future. Cathie D. Wood’s ARK Investment Management will be at Tesla, Inc. at the end of June. He owned more than 5.4 million shares of (NASDAQ: TSLA).

9. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares have risen more than 2% this week due to market gains. Some investors are more optimistic about potential future interest rate paths after data is released from this week’s Fed meeting, which helped Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) It may have been.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is also in the news after the entertainment union claimed that it had less than 20 million US and Canadian TV + subscribers as of early July. Given the size of Apple’s other businesses, the current number of subscribers to Apple TV + is not a big deal for stocks. Many smart money funds appear to be bullish, according to the latest 13F filing data. The number of elite funds at Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) increased from 127 in the first quarter to 138 at the end of the second quarter.

8. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) fell almost 2% this week, despite a significant rise in the market. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) rebounded on Friday, but Apple’s privacy policy changes were Facebook and Inc. Shares fell at the beginning of the week due to speculation that it could adversely affect the performance of (NASDAQ: FB). Eagle Capital Management will be available on Facebook and Inc at the end of June. (NASDAQ: FB) shares increased 7% from the previous quarter to over 7.4 million shares.

7. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose 0.87% this week as stock prices continue to be technically integrated. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) also reported in this week’s news that the company plans to open its own department store that has the potential to boost apparel sales. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) acquired Whole Foods a few years ago and is already operating in-store. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the most widely held smart money stock at the end of the second quarter, according to a database of 873 elite funds, with 271 funds tracking Amazon’s shares.

6. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) rose about 2.6% this week as the company approached a market capitalization level of $ 2 trillion. Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) remains a major search provider, and according to The Information, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is also looking for potential search deals for Instagram and TikTok videos. Alphabet Inc. 190 Top Funds to Track Owned Shares in.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), salesforce.com , Inc. (NYSE: CRM) and Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) has also moved this week.

Click to continue reading to see why these five tech stocks have moved this week.

Disclosure: None. The reason why these 10 tech stocks moved this week was originally listed in Insider Monkey.

