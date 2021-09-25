If you don’t select it right away, it will be difficult to switch





The debate between Android and iOS has been going on for years. But now it’s much harder to choose. You need to choose an ecosystem. Both Google and Apple have a fairly comprehensive ecosystem, which are set to improve and expand over the next few years.

Ecosystems are considered “walled gardens” and are pessimistic, but this is a fairly good analogy. It’s time to choose an ecosystem just because the walls are high. Immediately it becomes difficult to switch from one to the other. Let’s take a closer look at why this is here.

Why it’s hard to switch from the Apple and Google ecosystem right now

I recently switched from an iPhone to a Galaxy Z Flip 3 review unit. I’ve used Android before, but I’m still using a lot of Google’s tools, so I’m not completely disconnected from the ecosystem. But that was a big inconvenience and it took forever.

Passwords stored in iCloud Keychain will not sync with your Android device. The device is unaware of the app to download without additional tools. Mobile payment cards cannot be switched. And the list goes on. It takes a very long time and switching ecosystems is a big inconvenience. but why?

Why is it difficult to switch ecosystems?

Currently, cross-platform compatibility makes it very difficult to switch ecosystems. Each company creates its own software, which is not compatible with other companies. For example, if you’re using iCloud Keychain, you won’t be able to access it natively on Android. Also, if you are using Google’s password manager, you will not be able to access it natively on iOS.

Lack of cross-platform compatibility is not necessarily a downside. This allows companies to create much better products with their own operating systems. What’s more, not many people switch ecosystems. Keeping your customers using your product is another useful factor. That’s what businesses do.

At this point, it can become too entrenched in one ecosystem and difficult to switch to the other ecosystem. If you have all your passwords in your iCloud Keychain and all your files in your iCloud Drive, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple Card, it’s almost impossible to switch to Google’s ecosystem.

AirPods and Apple Watch don’t work properly on Android devices, so you’ll need to buy new accessories. You will need to manually download and re-upload gigabytes of storage. And you will not be able to manage your credit card.

Of course, the same applies to Google and Android products. Using Wear OS watches and Pixel Buds on your iPhone is just as difficult, and moving passwords from Chrome passwords and moving files from Google Drive is just as inconvenient.

Moreover, it also results in a small function. If you’re used to AirDropping files between iPhone and Mac, you can’t bring this into the Google ecosystem. If the way you send money to your friends changes, you’ll have to re-add all your cards for mobile payments, and the way you text messages will change radically.

What products and services does the ecosystem currently consist of?

Apple’s ecosystem consists of all hardware products and software products. This includes some fairly obvious products such as the iPhone, Apple Watch, and Xcode, as well as software that may not immediately come to mind, such as the iCloud Keychain and Apple Card.

Google’s ecosystem works in much the same way. It consists of hardware and software products respectively. Since Android is owned by Google, this includes Drive, Chrome password and Google Pay in addition to all Android devices.

Both companies offer email, documents and cloud storage solutions: iCloud, Gmail, Documents, Pages, Google Drive and iCloud Drive. These are definitely part of the ecosystem, but they are cross-platform compatible. You can access both cloud storage drives from devices in other ecosystems. However, it is very difficult to switch from one service in one ecosystem to another.

Why it’s hard to switch quickly from the Apple and Google ecosystem

As we’ve seen, switching from one ecosystem to another is already quite difficult. Bad news – it will get harder and harder. When it comes to what an ecosystem will consist of in the future, the truth is that we don’t know. Maybe no one except Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai.

But we can be confident that the ecosystem continues to expand. Whenever any company launches a new product or service, it becomes part of the ecosystem. This is another device that needs to be physically replaced or the data moved manually.

We know that both companies are looking for more payment solutions in the areas of credit and checking, and Apple already has its own credit card. Both companies are working on cars, whether autonomous or electric. Both companies already have or are working on AR or VR products. And Apple is even looking at its own search engine.

When driving an Apple Car, using an iPhone, tracking workouts on an Apple Watch, working on a MacBook, or paying with an Apple card When managing cards with Apple Current Account and searching with Apple Search Engine. Save your password, 2FA code, and files in iCloud and play them on Apple Glasses. It will be very difficult to switch. Alternatively, you can replace Apple with Google to join Google’s future ecosystem.

Of course, the above example is speculative and probably slightly hyperbolic, but the point is clear. When both Apple and Google offer a broad ecosystem that you’ll settle in, it can be very difficult to leave one to the other.

How to choose the ecosystem to use

A very simple decision comes first when it comes to choosing the ecosystem to use. Simply put, you need to choose the ecosystem you are already using the most.

In any case, everyone naturally falls into the ecosystem. If you find yourself using primarily Apple products, stick with Apple’s ecosystem. The opposite is true in the Google ecosystem.

If you’re considering a switch, there are a few things to consider. Primarily, you need to choose an ecosystem based on which products and services you like best. If you prefer iOS over Android, use Apple. I hate getting stuck in an ecosystem that I don’t like.

Another important point to consider is the fact that the Google ecosystem offers more options when it comes to hardware. Google’s ecosystem consists of all Android and Wear OS devices manufactured by any manufacturer. Not surprisingly, there are even more options when it comes to devices.

If you’re using a combination, I don’t have to panic. Productivity software such as Docs, Pages, and Drives, like music apps, is unlikely to be cross-platform anytime soon. Since these services are independent money-makers, it makes sense to keep them open to as many people as possible.

The ecosystem you use is becoming your biggest decision

As the Apple and Google ecosystem continues to expand and technology becomes more intertwined with our daily lives, choosing the ecosystem to use will change your life.

It’s the biggest decision you have to make right away, and who you vote for. Choose wisely as it is difficult to switch.

How to leave the iCloud and Apple ecosystem in the right way

Whether you’re throwing away your iPhone or canceling iCloud, learn how to get yourself out of Apple’s ecosystem in the right way.

