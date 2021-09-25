One of the world’s top startup hubs, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai: Report





Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore are listed as one of the top startup hubs in the world according to the comprehensive ranking of international startup hubs compiled by StartupGenome for the annual Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2021.

Bangalore also ranked in the top 30 technology hubs in the world (23rd in the world), and Delhi ranked in the top 40 list at 36th. Mumbai remains first in the emerging ecosystem rankings (an ecosystem that is in the early stages of growth and is likely to become a global performer in the future), and others in the areas of funding, performance, market research and talent. Has surpassed the fast-growing ecosystem of.

Released in conjunction with Europe’s largest technology event, London Tech Week, the report ranks 140 major startup ecosystems based on seven success factors such as performance, talent and connectivity.

The findings reveal that London is the most attractive destination for establishing tech startups outside Silicon Valley, with an overall ecosystem value of $ 142.7 billion. London has risen to the league table in the last few years, rising from 8th place in 2012 when the first ranking was announced to 2nd place in 2020. Silicon Valley remained at the top this year, with Beijing and Boston in 4th and 5th respectively. ..

According to a study, Indian start-ups raised $ 12.1 billion in the first half of this year, demonstrating India’s rapid growth as a global hub of technology and innovation. As of August 2021, India produced 24 unicorns in 2021, six of which were produced in just four days in April.

The city of Bangalore and its surrounding Karnataka is the fourth largest cluster of technology and innovation in the world, with more than 400 global R & D centers. Alongside Mumbai, many other Indian hubs such as Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad have joined the list of top 100 emerging ecosystems.

Bangalore’s ranking was also boosted by sound access to growth capital. This has been demonstrated by recent large-scale funding rounds from food delivery platform Swiggy ($ 1.3 billion), social media company ShareChat ($ 502 million), and edtech company Byju ($ 460 million). rice field.

London’s technology sector plays a vital role in rebuilding from a pandemic. We are excited to attend London Tech Week and discuss how the tech community can work with other startup hubs to solve global challenges. In the face of Brexit and the pandemic, London has demonstrated its resilience and once again proved to be one of the best places in the world for innovation and start-ups.

“India and London share technology, innovation and entrepreneurial strengths,” said Janet Coyle, Managing Director of Business Growth at London & Partners. It presents a wealth of opportunities for technology companies. ”

She added that for start-ups and high-growth companies looking to expand globally, London has access to a high level of funding, talent and customers in one city. As one of the world’s leading innovation hubs, London has great opportunities to work with other fast-growing startup hubs such as Bangalore and Mumbai.

JFGauthier, Founder and CEO of StartupGenome, said: “Asian entrepreneurs, policy makers and community leaders have worked hard to build a comprehensive innovation ecosystem that drives everyone’s economic growth and job creation. As a global network, which policy The foundation of knowledge gathered to actually generate economic impact and identify the situation. “

While the United States and China have long been regarded as global superpowers of startups and technology, pandemics are accelerating the democratization of startups and Europe is rapidly consolidating its position on the global stage.

According to the report, Europe accounts for 17% of the top 30 ecosystems this year, making London the only European city on the top 10 list. Asian ecosystems such as Tokyo (# 15 to # 9), Seoul (# 20 to # 16), Shenzhen (# 22 to # 19), Bangalore (# 26 to # 23), and Hangzhou continue to rise in the rankings. I am. (# 28 to # 25) Move forward.

The latest Global Startup Ecosystem Report was released at the same time as London Tech Week, bringing together the global technology community to work on how technology can solve some of the world’s most pressing challenges. ..

