Hong Kong is one of the top financial hubs in the world





Hong Kong ranks among the top three financial hubs in the world after New York and London, but the majority of cities in mainland China have their rankings on their semi-annual list.

New York leads the ranking and London is second. According to the 30th edition of the Global Financial Centers Index report released on Friday, Hong Kong and Singapore are in 3rd and 4th place, San Francisco is in 5th place, ahead of Shanghai in 6th place.

This survey is typically published twice each year in March and September and is conducted by the China Development Institute in Shenzhen and Z / Yen Partners, a London-based market research firm.

Beijing fell second from 6th to 8th, but Shenzhen and Guangzhou also dropped compared to the previous survey.

However, Qingdao went up from 42nd to 38th in the ranking.

Hong Kong and Singapore ranked high, but the Asia Pacific Center generally fell on a GFCI 30 rating. According to the evaluation of people based in this area, the center in China is judged to be more “disadvantageous” than before.

“This may suggest that the economic benefits of the region resulting from COVID-19 may have leveled off,” he said.

In addition to the major GFCI indexes, the report also analyzed financial centers in terms of providing financial technology.

Thanks to its focus on technology development, centers in China and the United States continue to have strong capabilities, with New York and Shanghai remaining in first and second place.

Aiming to grow into a global financial hub on par with London and New York, Shanghai has taken a major step towards sealing its position.

Last month, we announced an overview of plans to build a city on an international financial hub during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

In five years of key tasks and measures, Shanghai has focused on the development of key sectors including wealth management, cross-border investment and finance, financial technology and green finance, optimizing the financial services system and the city’s Strengthen your abilities. Contribute to science and technology innovation and the real economy.

In recent years, China has increased oversight of the financial sector, accelerating financial reform and opening up. This will lead to the healthy development of the industry in the long run, said Sun Yang, director of the Center for Financial Technology Research. Suning Institute of Finance.

He added that domestic financial resources are being rebalanced to cities such as Nanjing, Hangzhou and Chengdu due to the strong economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.shine.cn/biz/finance/2109255563/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos