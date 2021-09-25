Emirates News Agency-World Government Summit Signs Partnership with Abu Dhabi Technology Innovation Institute





DUBAI, September 25, 2021 (WAM)-World Government Summit Organization with Technology Innovation Institute (TII), a pillar of applied research of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), as part of its commitment to expansion We have signed a partnership agreement. Partnerships aimed at facilitating scientific research, and the exchange of knowledge, best practices and success stories in the areas of innovation and cutting-edge technology.

These partnerships support government efforts to anticipate the future, find innovative solutions to challenges, and develop initiatives and ideas that will help build a better future for the next generation.

The agreement was signed by Omar Bin Sultan Al Orama, Minister of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Telework Applications, Managing Director of the World Government Summit Organization, and Faisal Albannai, Executive Secretary of ATRC.

The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation and expand partnerships that contribute to research support, exchange of experience and views, development of scientific and practical proposals in the field of innovation and implementation in the field. .. This initiative focuses on addressing key challenges in collaboration with global development, innovating to strengthen government readiness for the future, significantly improve performance and improve the quality of life of the population. The purpose is to identify targeted and technical solutions.

Omar al-Orama, the UAE Government promotes scientific research and innovation under the leadership of UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. He said he is working on adopting development ideas that will help inspire. We create effective solutions to our challenges and ensure that they ultimately have a positive impact on government operations.

He added that facilitating greater cooperation, coordination and exchange of experience and development vision with governments and private sectors is a central priority of the World Government Summit. The summit is looking for new opportunities and innovative solutions to support the government’s efforts to move to the next stage. This effort requires new ideas to meet aspirations, improve performance, and strengthen future government work models.

Signing a partnership agreement is a world with government and private sector to facilitate the exchange of experience in various areas to design the best solutions and initiatives to support the formation of future governments. He added that he is in the framework of expanding the partnership of the Government Summit. ..

Faisal Albannai, through a partnership with the World Government Summit Organization, provides TII with expertise in technology and innovation across the laboratory’s expertise, including quantum, compared to scientific research and advanced technology workspaces. I’ve confirmed that I’m trying to share. , Autonomous robotics, encryption, advanced materials, digital security, directed energy, and secure systems.

“Focusing on digital infrastructure and thinking, as we have all witnessed over the last 18 months, is a clear step forward, and in line with wise leadership instructions, ATRC,” said Al Bannai. And TII aim to promote an advanced technology agenda, and are committed to building and strengthening UAE leadership in this important area. After the successful completion of the first year of operations, the next growth We look forward to ensuring further prosperity and progress on the path of innovation and exploration towards the stages. “

The collaboration with TII focuses on best-in-class research, research, and application exchange in areas of science and advanced technology such as quantum computing, autonomous robotics, and digital security. In addition, the two entities will launch joint R & D initiatives and events focused on empowering future governments and improving their outlook. In addition, the two companies will engage in dialogue on the latest developments in cutting-edge technology, explore new horizons of knowledge, and collaborate with key international experts in various fields to ensure the government’s future readiness. I have a mission to strengthen.

