Opinion: Focus is the most important feature of iOS 15.Here’s how I use it





One of my favorites since Apple previewed iOS 15 at the WWDC 21 Keynote was the new focus feature. That’s why I think Focus is the most useful feature ever, as the operating system is available after three months of beta testing.

I didn’t really care about ScreenTime and other features that Apple has implemented since iOS 13. I’m pretty aware of my time on social media, playing Pokmon GO, and even FaceTime calls.

I tried the winddown feature and slept on the Apple Watch Series 6 for a few weeks to see how it didn’t work. I must admit, in the end this feature wasn’t worth charging the watch in the morning. So when Apple introduced the focus feature in iOS 15, I thought this wouldn’t help me all day, but I was wrong.

At first, it started as a curiosity. I set up a “personal” focus mode, but I found it great to have some free time besides Twitter and all email notifications. Also, I don’t like being interrupted during a workout, so I thought it was a great idea to personalize the “fitness” focus mode.

This was when I realized this year that I made the right decision to install a beta profile on all Apple devices. And since 30% of our readers agree with me, I’m not the only one who believes that the focus feature is the best feature of iOS 15.

There is also a custom badge for work focus mode

Currently, there are 6 different focus mode sets.

Whenever no one wants to contact me, the only “don’t disturb”. Undisturbed “fitness” during your workout unless you need it elsewhere. “Personal” that allows you to keep in touch with friends and social media without thinking about work. By the end of the day, you can start “relaxing” and “sleep” out of the way. “Use” your personalized home and useful widgets all day long. When you start playing Pokemon Unite, the notifications will not be interrupted if you are playing a “game”.

What I enjoy most about focus is being able to go beyond this everyday life. You can create special settings just for driving, playing games, or even reading a book. And if you want to be creative, you can set the focus mode when listening to music, cleaning your house, walking your dog, or traveling.

It’s also the easiest and smartest way to create a different look for your iPhone, whether or not your child has a cell phone. Of course, Apple will need to implement something that prevents people from changing modes or accessing the App Library without your permission, but maybe that’s a bit too much to ask.

Custom home screen when “Work” is on.wrap up

I think iOS 15 will make your iPhone more personal than ever. Not only did Apple acknowledge that everything people do is done on their smartphones, but they also acknowledge that they receive a lot of notifications throughout the day that they don’t necessarily have to read the moment they receive it.

My colleague Michael Potuck wrote a great article on how to properly configure Focus on iOS 15. ChanceMiller will also teach you how to set up a new notification overview feature in iOS 15. This is another great way to focus on what’s most important to you. ..

Are you already using iOS 15? What do you think about the focus function so far? Please let us know in the comments section below.

