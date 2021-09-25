Big Tech Should Pay To Impair Mental Health





A Wall Street Journal study recently revealed an internal study showing that Instagram is harmful to the mental health of about one-third of teenage girls, with black girls being the most seriously affected. rice field. This is a serious threat to the health of our youth and parliament, and the Biden administration must actively pursue regulatory and research agendas to address it.

The lack of action so far is still some of the research ambiguity partly caused by policy makers refusing to expose their data to outside researchers by social media giants. It may be because he believed that there was ambiguity. While there is some ambiguity in almost every major health threat, social media companies take advantage of lack of transparency to claim ignorance. No change; when Congressman Kathy McMorris Rogers (Republican) asked about mental health, the Hilicon Valley presented by the Xerox Democratic Party in March could push the FTC to resolve the “crisis” of data privacy.

There is no ambiguity here. At the very moment social media became popular, the depression rate of teenagers began to rise. In 2009, Facebook became the most popular social platform in the world. Over the next decade, major depression doubled in teens. Screening data from Mental Health America show a similar trend.

As Congress and the administration become more and more aware of the problem, the question becomes how to fix it. How do you begin to address and measure the impact of social media on your child’s mental health? One of the approaches that Senators Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut) and Marsha Blackburn should consider to testify in the Senate is after Instagram reports that it is harmful to mental health. Introducing a bill honoring the 13 people killed in the Kabul attack, MORE (R-Tenn.) Will arrange a hearing with social media executives on September 30th.

The federal government needs to create financial incentives for social media companies like Facebook to protect and promote the mental health of their children, but not by offering more money to these companies. Instead, the federal government should refrain from the amount of money that some businesses may consider to be fair and not earned by targeting children. Companies then have the opportunity to regain this revenue by showing how they are positively affecting (or at least not harming) their children.

To get it back, companies need to share data with the government agencies responsible for monitoring. The agency works with young people, researchers and other stakeholders to provide a social media platform for children’s mentality based on the data submitted (which may include a request for reasonable additional data collection). Create a fair and transparent way to assess your health impact. Measuring this will be a new field of regulatory science, as well as the way the Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency have created methods for determining the impact of various factors on health.

If the agency determines that it will not harm the child, the company will regain the income. If the agency finds a net positive impact on the children, the company can recoup its income and some of the money that no other company has regained.

To protect innovation, only companies of a certain size are subject to these policies. This will give large companies financial incentives to help rather than harm their children without receiving additional money from the federal government. To reduce costs, you can pay the agency itself through a user fee from the company submitting the data.

It may sound revolutionary, but this approach is not new. All of these policy strategies are already in use in the healthcare industry. Revenue incentives, for example, are common as part of a push to reduce overall health care spending while improving outcomes.

To give another example, the FDA is partially funded by user fees. Parliament regularly enacts comprehensive bipartisan legislation to explain the fees and activities funded by resources. Companies seeking FDA approval often have to submit data from a variety of assessments and processes to demonstrate their safety.

Ultimately, this type of approach will apply the best ideas in health policy to address the growing crisis of children’s mental health promoted by social media. At the same time, it will avoid obligations and keep costs to government low. It will also give a strong incentive to develop new ideas to have a positive impact on social media companies.

This is just one approach, but it deserves important consideration. You cannot continue scrolling beyond this issue. Facebook has targeted this unethical child, and in 2020 net income increased 58% from 2019 to over $ 29 billion. Congress has the opportunity to create financial carrots and sticks that motivate social media companies to improve the well-being of young people. Otherwise, Facebook and others will wait for this news cycle to pass and stop conducting internal investigations on it altogether.

Nathaniel Counts is a Senior Vice President of Behavioral Health Innovation in Mental Health America and a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Albert Einstein Medical College.

