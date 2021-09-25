Weekend Long Lead: Puget Sound Technician





Kevin Scofield

This week’s long reading is a survey, but benevolent in not asking one question about a candidate on the November ballot. Sea.citi, a local organization that claims to be a non-profit organization in the technology industry that promotes public participation and strengthens the region by building relationships between communities, governments and innovation workers, has recently been found in the Puget Sound region. We conducted a survey of technology workers and tested various opinions. Citizen issues, the behavior of their employers, and where they want to live and work after a pandemic.

Although the report fills in demographic data behind, the technicians do not represent the general population of the Seattle area, so it is worth addressing to provide some context first. Not surprisingly, the research group distorted men, whites, and middle-aged people. They were also primarily ported to the area, 72% of whom migrated here as adults.

A graph showing the demographics of survey respondents. Blue bars indicate gender, green bars indicate age, yellow bars indicate place of residence, and beige bars indicate ethnicity. Supplied from page 25 of the 2021 Puget Sound Tech Citizens Survey Report by sea.citi.

86% of them are registered to vote. Of these, 99% voted last November and 95% said they would vote this year. Consistent with that, when asked how to act on their views on civil issues, they said they were doing two main things: donating money and They are to vote.

Their top three issues are homelessness, affordable housing and climate change. Behind them was racial justice and transportation / bicycle infrastructure not far away.

Their approach to donations is divided. They make many small donations to politicians and political purposes, and many large donations to nonprofits.

Perhaps the most striking finding in the survey is the technician’s view of the post-pandemic workplace. More than half of them want a hybrid work arrangement, some working in the office and some working from home. Only 14% said they wanted to return to the office full-time, and 7% said they expected their employers to require a full-time return. 80% expect to work remotely at least 2 days a week after COVID-19.

A graph showing the type of workspace placement that engineers in the Puget Sound region prefer after a pandemic. The blue section represents a fully remote work culture, green represents a hybrid approach, red represents work in the office, and yellow represents employee permission. The team to decide. Supplied from page 17 of the 2021 Puget Sound Tech Citizens Survey Report by sea.citi.

The study shows how high-tech workers perceive employers’ commitment to racial equality and justice, as well as the number and destinations of workers moving home as part of embracing the opportunity to work remotely. It also contains interesting data.

2021 Puget Sound Tech Citizen Survey

Kevin Schofield is a freelance writer and founder of Seattle City Council Insights, a website that provides independent news and analysis of the Seattle City Council and City Hall. He also co-sponsors Brian Callanan with Seattle News, Views and Brews podcasts, and occasionally appears on Converge Media and KUOWs Week in Review.

Hi I’m Featured Image by Nik / Unsplash.com

