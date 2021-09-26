Minister of Advanced Technology Visits DSO-News





Advanced Technology Minister Sarah Al Amiri recently visited the Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), an integrated free zone technology park, and the Dubai Technology Entrepreneurs Campus (Dtec), the advanced technology infrastructure of the Dubai Digital Park (DDP). Rochester Institute of Technology-Dubai (RIT-Dubai)’s new smart campus, and Innovation Center and Space Center at DSO.

Al Amiri was welcomed by Dr. Mohammed Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman and CEO of the Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA), and several senior officials at DSOA headquarters. She also provides DSOA’s role in strengthening the adoption of advanced technology as a pillar of its smart city strategy, and DSO’s providing advanced technology to enterprises and their communities to help enable digital transformation in all operations. The role was also explained.

Sarah Al-Amiri praises the level of advanced technology adoption in the DSO, and the UAE and its resilient economy will use these future technologies to enhance R & D and add value to the national economy. Made a prominent model of success that created and activated. A promising opportunity in the new economy sector.

She states: “Developing an integrated technology environment in the UAE is a strategic direction supported by leadership and reflected in various sectors. The Ministry of Industry’s Advanced Technology has advanced technology applications and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. We are committed to supporting all initiatives and projects that adopt the solution and helping tech and innovation sector entrepreneurs and small businesses support the country’s readiness for the next 50 years. “

Dr. Mohammed al-Zaroni welcomes Sarah Amiri’s visit to the Dubai Silicon Oasis to research and develop the environment in which DSOs can innovate and the advanced future technologies needed by future smart economies and societies. Emphasized the Global Test Lab for. Through Dubai Digital Park, which provides an integrated smart city for businesses and communities working within Dubai Digital Park, or through Dtec, the largest hub of its kind in the Middle East, wholly owned by DSOA.

Dr. Al Zarooni said: “In line with our position as a hub of knowledge and innovation, the DSO is keen to play a vital role in supporting the pillars of the UAE’s sustainable advanced economy. Providing facilities as a technology-free zone. We aim to attract future technology developers, entrepreneurs, academic institutions specializing in technology and innovation, start-ups and global technology companies. “

“Supporting the education sector to prepare for the future workforce on how to create and innovate to overcome challenges is a DSOA priority. DSOA sustainably attracts the right people and We are working to raise Dubai’s position as one of the world’s leading innovation incubators, “he added. .. “The partnership with RIT aims to connect education to innovation, invest in young people to build a better future for the community and help achieve the Dubai government’s vision of making progress in all areas.”

Staff reporter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/business/minister-of-state-for-advanced-technology-visits-dso

