Google introduces new features for people with disabilities-technology





Published at 10:03 pm on September 25, 2021

Google introduces new features for people with disabilities

LAHORE (AFP) – Taking innovative steps, Google has introduced new features for people with disabilities.

Technology is also used to help people living with disabilities. According to Google, raising eyebrows and smiles has enabled people with speech and disabilities to operate their Android smartphones hands-free.

Two new tools now equip smartphones with machine learning and frontal cameras to detect face and eye movements. Users can select tasks by scanning the phone screen and smiling, raising their eyebrows, opening their mouth, or looking left, right, or up.

“To make Android easier for everyone to use, we’ve re-released a new tool that makes it easier to control your smartphone and communicate using facial gestures,” Google said.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 61 million adults in the United States live with disabilities. This makes Google and its rivals Apple and Microsoft more accessible to their products and services.

“Every day, people are navigating mobile phones with voice commands like Google and their own hands,” the tech giant said in a blog post.

“But that is not always possible for people with severe motor and speech disabilities.”

This change is the result of two new features. One is called the “camera switch”, which allows you to use your face instead of swiping or tapping to control your smartphone.

The other is Project Activate. This is a new Android application that allows users to use these gestures to trigger actions such as playing recorded phrases on the phone, sending text, making calls, and so on.

“Now anyone can navigate their phones without using their hands or voice, using eye movements and facial gestures that are customized to their range of movement,” Google said. Says.

The free Activate app is available in the Google Play shops in Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.

Apple, Google, and Microsoft have consistently rolled out innovations that make Internet technology more accessible to people with disabilities and those who find that age makes some tasks, such as reading, more difficult. I did.

Voice command digital assistants built into speakers and smartphones can help people with visual or movement problems tell their computers what to do.

There is software that identifies and reads the text in web pages and images, and automatically generates captions that display what you say in the video.

With the “Assistive Touch” feature built into Apple’s software that powers smartwatches, the touchscreen display can be controlled by sensing movements such as finger pinches and hand grips.

“This feature also works with VoiceOver, so you can operate your Apple Watch with one hand while using a cane or guiding a service animal,” Apple said in a post.

Giant Computing Microsoft describes accessibility as essential to empowering everyone with technology tools.

“Accessibility needs to be a priority to enable transformation,” Microsoft said in a post.

“We aim to incorporate it into what we design for all teams, organizations, classrooms, and homes.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Technology/621370-Google-introduces-new-features-for-disabled-persons

