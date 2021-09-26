From Pandemic to Terrorism: The main highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s UNGA speech and World News are:





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful speech at the 76th meeting of the UN General Assembly on Saturday (September 25). In his speech, Prime Minister Modi emphasized India’s progress and innovation in science, technology and medicine, and the situation in Afghanistan at the global stage.

In a long 22-minute speech, Prime Minister Modi covered a wide range of global concerns, including terrorism, Covid’s pandemic, and climate change, and conveyed India’s perspective to the international community.

“When India grows, the world grows. When India reforms, the world changes. Science and technology-based innovations taking place in India can make a significant contribution to the world. Of our technological solutions Both scalability and its cost-effectiveness are unmatched. “

The main highlights of Modi’s speech at UNGA are:

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection:

Prime Minister Modi began his speech in honor of those who died from the coronavirus (COVID-19). “We pay tribute to all those who died in this deadly pandemic and condolences to their families,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said India has developed the world’s first DNA vaccine for Covid that can be given to anyone over the age of 12.

He also asked Covid vaccine makers to come and invest in India, saying that India understands its responsibility for exporting vaccines. Modi also said Indian scientists are also developing a nasal vaccine for Covid-19.

terrorism:

Prime Minister Modi said the dangers of “regressive” thinking and radicalism are increasing in the world. “In this situation, the whole world needs to base its development programs on rational and progressive thinking based on science,” said the Prime Minister.

In a hidden warning to Pakistan, he describes Afghanistan’s current subtleties and the world needs to prevent Afghanistan from being used to “spread terrorism or launch terrorist attacks.” Said there is.

Democracy:

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi praised India’s diverse and vibrant democratic strength. “I represent a country known as the’Mother of Democracy’. India is a good example of vibrant democracy. Our democracy is recognized for its diversity. What is democracy? It has been a great tradition in India for a thousand years. ”

Science and technology:

Prime Minister Modi praised India’s scalable and “cost-effective” technology solutions. “Science and technology-based innovations taking place in India can make a huge contribution to the world. The scalability and cost-effectiveness of our technology solutions are both unmatched. “.

“In India, more than 3.5 billion transactions are made each month through the Unified Payment Interface (UPI),” PM added.

climate:

Prime Minister Modi said India has a balance between economy and ecology and the world is proud of India’s efforts to combat climate change.

clear water:

Prime Minister Modi reiterated that India has embarked on a journey to provide clean, drinkable water. “In India, we are running a very big campaign to get clean water through pipes to more than 170 million homes,” he said in a speech.

Health care:

“By providing free treatment facilities in hospitals to more than 500 million people, India provided them with access to quality medical services. By building 30 million suitable homes, India Made a homeless family a homeowner. “

Maritime security:

Prime Minister Modi said the world must protect the ocean from the “expansion and exclusion” competition as it urged the international community to speak out to strengthen the rules-based world order.

Bank:

“In the last seven years, India has introduced more than 430 million people who were not previously in banking into the banking system. Today, more than 360 million people could not have imagined this would be possible. , I have insurance for security. “

Indians in the world:

Modi said that one in six people in the world is Indian, and when Indians progress, it also gives momentum to the development of the world. As India grows, so does the world. When India reforms, the world will change. “

