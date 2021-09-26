We are sleepwalking on AI-enhanced work





A recent New York Times article concludes that new AI-powered automation tools such as Codex for software developers can’t get rid of work and are a welcome help to increase programmer productivity. I am. This is consistent with the growing debate that humans and AI have different strengths and each has its own role.

As explained in the Harvard Business Review story, AI-based machines are faster, more accurate, consistently rational, but less intuitive, emotional, or culturally sensitive. There is a belief that AI and humans are more like centaurs, better than either working alone.

This idea that humans and AI produce better results has become a trusted tenant of technology. Everyone talks about being free to perform high-level functions, but what those high-level functions are, how they are transformed into real work or work, or they. It seems that no one knows how many people are needed to run.

The natural consequence of this extended workforce story is that AI expansion work not only allows people to pursue higher levels of abstract thinking, but also raises society as a whole to a higher standard of living. This is certainly an optimistic vision and we can expect it. However, this could be a story infused with magical thoughts, and a true endgame is a fully automated task.

What does the evidence teach us?

Don’t get me wrong. There is some evidence to support the view that AI helps do work rather than take on it. For example, AI Lab’s DeepMind is designing a new chess system so that two intelligences work in tandem with humans rather than against them.

And AI’s Oracle, Kai-Fu Lee, agrees with this promise. In his new book, AI 2041: Ten Visions for our Future, he argues that repetitive tasks from stacking shelves to processing data are performed by machines, freeing workers into more creative tasks. I am. Forrester Research has also made it clear that the introduction of AI will enable people to better utilize their creative skills.

But, of course, some people are more creative than others. This means that not everyone will benefit from AI-enhanced work to the same extent. This further raises concerns that AI-powered automation could widen existing income inequality, even with its expanded work capacity.

One of the problems with AI-enhanced workforce commitments is that it shows that AI only undertakes repetitive tasks that it doesn’t want to do. However, not all tasks outsourced to AI are routine or boring.

You don’t have to look for anything more than the role of a semiconductor chip architect. This is a very sophisticated profession and is arguably one of the most complex industries, an advanced application of electrical engineering. If there was a job that wouldn’t be affected by AI, this would have been a strong candidate. However, recent advances from Google and Synopsys (especially using reinforcement learning neural network software) show that teams of engineers can do things that often take months to achieve in hours.

One loyal tech watcher still claims that the algorithm optimizes and accelerates the time-consuming part of the design process, allowing designers to focus on making important calls that require a higher level of decision making. Did.

Steps along the path to more complete automation

Perhaps the current perception of AI-enhanced work reflects the current state of technology and is not an accurate view of the future when automation will be much more sophisticated. For example, we first saw the potential of neural networks 10 years ago, but it took years before the technology was developed to bring practical benefits to consumers and businesses. AI technology is now widely implemented, partly supported by pandemics. Even masseurs need to be careful as robot masseurs can now offer deep tissue massages. Still, these are still in the early stages of AI.

Caption: EMMA from AiTreat, a robot that uses artificial intelligence to provide massage. Source: CNN

Advances in AI are being driven by improvements in both hardware and software. The hardware side is driven by Moore’s Law. Moore’s Law is the idea that semiconductors increase about twice the number of transistors, resulting in nearly comparable performance and power efficiency improvements every few years (which also reduces computing costs). This principle has been valued in all kinds of electronic advances over the last few decades. The impact of Moore’s Law on modern life cannot be exaggerated, as described in a recent IEEE Spectrum article. You cannot board an airplane, make a phone call, or turn on the dishwasher. Without it, we wouldn’t have been able to find the Higgs boson or create the internet. Or put your supercomputer in your wallet or pocket.

There is reason to think that Moore’s Law is nearing the end of improving computing. But advanced engineering, from chiplets to 3D chip packaging, promises to stay profitable for at least some time. With these and other semiconductor design improvements, one chip maker has promised a 1000-fold performance improvement by 2025.

The expected improvements in AI software may be just as impressive. GPT-3, the third iteration of OpenAI’s Generative Pre-trained Transformer, is a neural network model with 175 billion parameters. This system has been proven to be able to generate consistent text from a text prompt. This was designed to do that, but I’ve found that it can generate other forms of text, including computer code, as well as images. In addition, AI is believed to help increase people’s creativity, but AI may already be able to be creative on its own.

At launch in May 2020, GPT-3 was the largest neural network ever introduced, surpassing China’s Wu Dao 2.0 and continuing to be one of the densest nets. increase. (With 1.75 trillion parameters, Wu Dao 2.0 is another GPT-like language model, probably the most powerful neural network ever created.)

GPT-4 is also expected to grow and contain up to 1 trillion parameters. However, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says it will never be larger than GPT-3 and will be much more efficient with enhanced data algorithms and tweaks. Altman also hinted at a future GPT-5. The point is that neural networks have a long way to go in size and sophistication. We are certainly in the midst of an era of AI acceleration.

In a new book, Rule of Robots: How Artificial Intelligence Will Transform Everything, author Martin Ford says that almost every tech startup is now investing in AI to some extent, and tech by big and small companies in other industries. The pace of innovation will continue to accelerate as capital continues to be poured into AI development. Obviously, what we’re currently seeing in AI-powered automation methods is still in its infancy, including the belief that AI will help them do their jobs rather than take on them. As for what comes, it remains in the realm of speculative fiction.

At Burn In: A Novel of the Real Robotic Revolution, Yale’s educated lawyer was one of the lawyers affected when his company replaced 80% of its legal staff with machine learning software. This can happen in the near future. The remaining 20% ​​was certainly augmented by AI, but 80% had to find another job. In his case, he would work as a gig as an online personal assistant for the wealthy. Today, startup Yo Labs is working to bring this vision variation to life. The company initially offers a blend of human and AI services, starting with a live breathing assistant that uses data to work on a subscriber’s to-do list. These assistants are like old secretaries, but you can see if they are using AI or if they are banished to cognitive workers.

The transition to an AI-driven, mostly automated world will probably take decades. This makes a lot of changes, but some are very destructive. Adjustment is not easy. Ultimately, one wants to think that this will enrich the quality of life for humans. After all, as Aristotle said: when looms weave themselves, human slavery ends, but accepting the concept of AI expansion work as is now clarified has the potential for unemployment. Risks can blind us. The implications of technology believe that AI is the most profound story of our time and many people are crazy about it.

We all need to be as prepared as possible, with a clear understanding of the increasing likelihood of confusion, primarily by mastering the skills most likely to be needed in the next era. Enterprises need to play their part in delivering skill training, and as the pace of technology change accelerates, retraining needs to be an increasingly ongoing process. Governments need to develop public policies that will bring positive market power to everyone, while preparing for the expansion of social safety nets that may include basic income.

Gary Grossman is Edelman’s Senior VP of Technology Practices and Global Leader of the Edelman AI Center of Excellence.

VentureBeat VentureBeat’s mission is to become a Digital Town Square for technical decision makers to acquire knowledge about innovative technology and trading. Our site provides important information about data technologies and strategies to guide you when you lead your organization. We encourage you to become a member of the community and visit the following sites:Discount access to newsletter gated sort reader content and valuable events such as Transform 2021: Become a member with advanced networking features and more

