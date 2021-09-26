Overwatch League reveals Sombra and Bastion’s Overwatch 2 rework





We will deliver the DPS drama of Overwatch 2. Game lead hero designer Geoff Goodman attended the Overwatch League Watchpoint pre-show, revealing new details about the game’s two most beloved DPS heroes, Bastion and Sombra.

Sombra’s visual rework was unveiled at the June Summer Olympics, the first time she saw her new kit. Both heroes have the ultimate ability that has been completely redesigned for the sequel. Sombra fans are looking forward to doing more damage, and Bastion enthusiasts need to be prepared for more tactical attacks.

Shadow rework

Goodman and game director Aaron Keller said Sombra’s major goal is to reduce crowd control and increase potential damage. Based on what they saw during the preview, they definitely achieved that goal.

According to Goodman, Son Brass’s key ability, Hack, has a reduced cooldown of 3 seconds and lasts for 8 seconds, but Overwatch 2 now contains two different components. In Overwatch, hacks deprive heroes of their abilities for a period of time. However, in the sequel, this part lasts only one second. The remaining 7 seconds of her hacking ability will show the enemy position to Sombra and her team.

Sombra changes coming to Overwatch 2

When targets are hacked, Sombra can deal 50% additional damage to them, giving her more power to finish the kill and eliminate certain heroes. Sombra can also be hacked in stealth mode, but the shell is easily exposed to enemy teams.

The biggest change in the Sombras kit is her ultimate EMP. In the base game, this ultimate removes abilities from enemies and is essentially an extensive version of her hacking abilities.

In Overwatch 2, EMP deals damage equivalent to 40% of your current health to your enemies and hacks them. However, not all shields are removed, so the enemy has a chance to escape her anger. Stacking with her new Hack Passive, Sombra can destroy a single target much faster.

Reworking the fortress

Fara may be the usual choice to rain justice from above, but Bastion is in the fight with Overwatch 2.

Many of his current abilities have been removed or completely reworked to match the pace of the sequel battle. One of his key abilities, self-healing, has been removed, making Bastion a more vulnerable target.

Bastion has a new ability called the Tactical Grenade. This is a projectile that bounces off a wall and sticks to the player, causing a lot of damage. His main weapon in upright form is no longer widespread, but has a slower rate of fire, similar to a sniper or burst fire rifle.

Sentry Form is a headache for the presence of many Overwatch players in ranked modes, allowing Bastion to move slowly through the map rather than staying in one place. However, this mode has a cooldown.

Fortress changes coming to Overwatch 2

Omnix’s ultimate tank is completely gone. His new ultimate, called Artillery Strike, gives players the opportunity to choose between three areas on the map where rockets fall from above.

Goodman revealed in a watchpoint pre-show that the attack would deal a total of 600 damage with a direct attack, divided into 300 impact damage and 300 explosive damage, but Goodman said direct attacks were rare. say.

He also gets a flashy visual update, as if Bastion hasn’t done enough of the kit’s image change. Apparently, he made a friendship with Torbjrn and hooked one of the mechanic’s hats. It may be a slight change, but it certainly improves the cuteness.

Goodman and Keller were notoriously shut down about the planned release date of the game, but both said playtesting was underway and it was working well. Overwatch League players have had the opportunity to test Overwatch 2. Their exhibition match will be revealed during the league’s Grand Final broadcast.

