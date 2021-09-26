Huawei Releases Hertz Platform Antenna to Accelerate Sub 3 GHz NR Evolution





[Shenzhen, China, September 24, 2021] At the Global Antenna Technology & Industry Forum 2021, Huawei unveiled the Hearts Platform Antenna. This new set of antennas employs many innovative technologies related to feeding networks, array architecture, and energy efficiency to help operators evolve below 3GHz to NR with high efficiency.

Given the accelerated global deployment of 5G, the evolution of NR multi-antennas below 3 GHz is critical to the ubiquitous 5G experience. In this evolution, the FDD midband 8T8R is needed to build the 5G base capacity layer and provide a generational experience. Hertz platform antennas employ enhanced multi-array technology, ultra-highly integrated architecture, and fullband SDIF (Direct Signal Direct Injection) technology. These benefits enable simplified and efficient deployment in bands below 3GHz.

The Hertz platform has the following advantages:

1. Larger network capacity with higher MIMO performance

The Hertz platform uses ultra-resolution beam technology to provide precision beamforming and beam directivity for improved MIMO performance. This will increase the capacity of the FDD 8T8R network by 15%.

2. Powerful configuration to simplify deployment below 3GHz with one antenna

For the first time in the industry, the Hertz platform employs an 8-array side-by-side architecture for powerful configuration and derivative features. Therefore, lowband 4T4R, midband 4T4R, and midband 8T8R can be placed on a single antenna. In addition, state-of-the-art array decoupling technology reduces antenna size by 30% compared to traditional designs. Network evolution does not require additional antenna space, greatly simplifying site acquisition and installation.

3. High energy efficiency

State-of-the-art SDIF technology minimizes feed loss and improves energy efficiency by 10% to 15%. This means that the antenna can provide better network coverage with the same level of transmit power, or can use lower transmit power to achieve the same level of coverage.

The Global Antenna Technology Industry Forum is the largest event in the antenna industry and has been held annually for 10 consecutive years since 2012. In 2021, there were more than 2,000 participants from operators and third-party industry groups. A list of topics such as product evolution, innovation, site deployment, and energy savings to drive innovation and growth in the antenna industry.

Eric Zhao, President of Huawei Antenna Business Unit, said: Target your network to help your customers achieve business success through efficient network deployment and evolution. “

