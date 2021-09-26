FORD Innovation Center Supporting 8200 Alumni Startup Accelerators





Israel’s FORD Innovation Center has announced that IDF 8200 Intelligence Unit graduates will support startup accelerators to develop entrepreneurs who develop advanced technology solutions to critical social and environmental challenges.

With the “8200 Impact” Accelerator, accepted startups include workshops, lectures and events including successful entrepreneurs, mentors, professional services, free consulting and connections with investors and graduates in Israel and around the world 5 Get a month of intensive training.

At the end of the program, startups will continue to have the opportunity to join the alumni startup community and participate in business development services and their own follow-up programs such as the 8200 Alumni Seed2A program and the EU Innovation Institute’s Calling2Scale program.

So far, program graduates have raised more than $ 58 million and created more than 160 jobs.

Accelerators are supported by 12 partners in the local business ecosystem, including Hapoalim Bank, Doral Energy, Partner, Nashitz-Brands-Amir Law Firm, Amdocs, Harel Insurance Company, MFI Initiative, Nefesh Benefesh, Tel Aviv- Jaffa Municipality. I am. New York Jewish Federation, ICL and IMED.

Ford Research Center Chen Shmilo (left) and Boaz Hartal (right) (credit: courtesy)

Ford’s Innovation Center, led by Colonel (res.) Boaz Hartal, plays an important role in promoting Israeli technology in many areas and incorporating them into Ford’s products and services. The center will support accelerators with the support of the Ford Foundation.

“We are pleased to work with the 8200 Alumni Impact Program. The FORD Foundation supports a variety of programs around the world and is the first in Israel to operate through the company’s growing innovation center in Tel Aviv,” said Hartal. Says. “Partnering with the 8200 Alumni Association is a great privilege for us. The Alumni Association leads several promising companies that work with us and helps us integrate optimally with Ford’s products and services around the world. . “

“We welcome the Ford and Ford Foundation to join the list of companies and public bodies that support 8200 Impact, one of the 8200 Alumni’s flagship programs,” said Chen Schmilo, director of 8200 Impact. I am. “Pioneers in the development of new and advanced technologies will help entrepreneurs in the field of technological impact accelerate their activities, thereby transforming Israel from an emerging country to an influential country.”

