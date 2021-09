Overwatch League players show off Overwatch 2 in their first pro exhibition match

After it was announced that the fifth season of the Overwatch League would take place in the early builds of Overwatch 2, the biggest question in the minds of most fans is how the pros adapt to the myriad changes that come in the sequel. It was.

Overwatch League players will step up to play Overwatch 2 exhibition matches during the league’s Grand Final broadcast, and will be particularly competitive in the sequel by switching to a 5v5 roster.

Ten players from Washington Justice and the Los Angeles Gladiators have joined forces to create a roster of two five. These new teams have tested and worked on one of Overwatch 2’s new game modes, Push, from a professional perspective. The match was also one of the first in-depth surveys of Rome, one of Overwatch 2’s new pushmaps.

Players quickly jumped into new content, and both teams fielded Sombra and Bastion when the exhibition match began. The Overwatch League broadcast revealed a rework of the two DPS heroes earlier today, allowing them to try out new toys. Bastion’s new ultimate, Artillery Strike, was a huge hit on the pushmap.

Other players stick to the newly updated standby heroes, and gladiators support Kim Shujinso and Grant Moses Espe going to Anna and Mercy, respectively. Neither support kit has changed relatively, but the quality of life has improved, including enhanced UI updates for Mercy.

It was impossible to overlook the importance of a single tank in the configuration. The Los Angeles Gladiators off-tank Indy Space Harpan tested his hand with Reinhardt’s enhanced abilities. Both main tank players were zooming the map at full speed, as they could now control and aim the Reinhardts Charge.

Also, in this exhibition match, we learned a little more about the push itself. Spawn points change location based on the achievement of checkpoints on the route, as in hybrid or escort maps in the current iteration of Overwatch. A mode robot named TWO is also much faster than expected and seems to exceed normal payload speeds.

It takes a little from control and it takes a little from [Escort], Game director Aaron Keller said the push was built to cause combat across the map rather than in specific locations.

In the end, Spaces Team 1 won, but the amount of concrete data we currently have about Overwatch 2’s professional potential is worth more than any praise.

Keller told the analyst desk that a key factor that designers wanted to take over to Overwatch 2 was the sense of teamwork needed for the game. You can’t achieve everything yourself with Overwatch, he said. We really wanted to save it. Push does that.

