New COVID-19 Concerns After Outbreaks in British Columbia Schools, Increasing Child Cases





The safety of classrooms in British Columbia is once again in the limelight after two COVID-19 outbreaks were declared at schools in Lower Mainland this week.

Misaki Elementary School in Chiliwak moved to distance learning on Wednesday after at least 20 cases were detected in staff and students, and on Friday Fraser Health declared an outbreak at Maple Ridge Christian School, with 32 cases.

Parents such as Claude Martins, a member of Safe Schools Coalition BC, are concerned about the outbreak.

British Columbia is working to increase COVID-19 cases in children

Martins says he has two children in an elementary school in Vancouver and is worried that a similar situation could occur at their school.

He is particularly worried that one of the girls could get COVID-19 at school and bring it back to his weakened wife.

“The largest proportion of the population cannot be vaccinated until approved by that age group. Children and schools generally need to be treated in the same way as care facilities where staff are required to be vaccinated. I feel, “he said.

“We need to consider the same kind of protocol for the educational environment, and we need to consider mask mandates for all staff and all students attending school.”

Read more: Outbreak of COVID-19 declared at Maple Ridge Christian School

Currently, more than 80% of the affected population is fully vaccinated in British Columbia, and state cases are increasingly being diagnosed in young children.

Children under the age of 9 doubled from 9% of cases in early September to 18% of cases this week. In each of the reports over the last three days, over 100 new cases have involved children under the age of nine.

The incidence of serious illness with COVID-19 is lower in children than in adults, but Martins said at some point the problem would go away.

Follow-up of COVID-19 cases at school

“The age group may be less serious, but as the proportion increases, more and more children are actually suffering from serious complications,” he said. “For those families, those etiquettes really don’t help.”

The state government claims that the risk to children is low and maintains an almost normal new semester plan that does not include class cohorts or masks for children from kindergarten to third grade.

Read more: A new call for safety protocols and online learning plans after the outbreak closed schools in British Columbia

The state has only announced this week that it will resume notifications to schools and parents about COVID-19 exposure.

“Unless some additional mitigation measures are added to the school, their numbers will continue to grow,” Vancouver physician Dr. Anna Wallac told Global News.

She pointed out the latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This shows that the case rate of COVID-19 is 3.5 times higher in schools from kindergarten to high school where there is no obligation to mask.

The outbreak of COVID-19 closes Chiliwak Elementary School

“We’re already looking at the clusters. We didn’t see them. We didn’t see them early in the school year back last year. Delta Air Lines and its transmissibility improvements, or protocol degradation. It’s hard to say, whether or not it’s related to, “she said.

A union representing British Columbia teachers wants young children to be required to wear masks, along with a clear protocol for further improvement of ventilation and a quick switch to online learning.

Martins wants to be more transparent about the situation of COVID-19 in his child’s school and to implement all these measures.

“I don’t feel like they take it seriously,” he said.

“My biggest fear is that we just react, we continue to take action two weeks late … we don’t have to trust, we actually provide information and safety measures. We look forward to our leadership in to crowdsource this to parents in the community. “

