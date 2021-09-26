Learn how Saudi Arabia has emerged as a technology hub of the future





In August, Saudi Arabia launched a series of technology initiatives worth over $ 1.2 billion as part of its efforts to establish the Kingdom as a global technology hub. From the announcement of events such as LEAP and @HACK to the launch of Tuwaiq 1000 Bootcamp and CoderHub, the Kingdom has partnered with multinational companies such as Amazon, IBM, Cisco, Oracle, Informa and Microsoft to become a digital feature center and innovation hub. Is being created. High-tech startup. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) has also established a National Technology Development Program with a budget of 2.5 billion SAR with the aim of making the Kingdom a world-leading technology nation.

Kingdom efforts within the sector have already begun to see Saudi Arabia rise from 52nd place in 2018 to 43rd place in the United Nations Electronic Government Development Index (EGDI) in 2020. This index ranks 193 UN members The state from a digital government perspective has found that the kingdom has jumped into a very high EGDI group, primarily due to the significant acceleration of its e-government services. bottom.

UN Under-Secretary-General Liu Zhenmin said the pandemic has renewed and established the role of digital government in both traditional digital service delivery and new innovations in crisis management.

The report emphasizes the adoption of emerging frontier technologies such as blockchain and AI to provide government, financial and commercial services in the region.

The launch of several new initiatives has accelerated the government’s digital transformation as part of its plans to reach the goals of Vision 2030. For example, Kingdom ICT Strategy 2023, released by MCIT, aims to:

Increase ICT Sector GDP Contribution by 50 Billion SAR in Five Years Raise Saudization Levels to 50% Increase Women’s Participation by 50% Increase IT and Emerging Technologies Markets by 50% Sectors that create over 25,000 quality jobs

MCIT is also focused on developing powerful digital infrastructure, as part of which it plans to further develop communications and IT infrastructures, especially high-speed broadband. Create a build standard to facilitate the expansion of broadband networks. Establish effective partnerships with the private sector. Support local investment in the telecommunications and IT sectors. Enables smart government. Strengthen the governance of digital transformation.

A big leap

In addition to the initiatives taken to digitize the government, MCIT has identified seven technologies that will have a breakthrough impact on the transformation of the Saudi Arabian economy:

Devices connected to IoT Artificial intelligence Big data analysis 3D printing robots and drones Distributed ledger AR / VR

According to the ministry, the market value forecast for these technologies is expected to reach 60 billion SAR by 2030 and then grow by double digits each year.

To support this vision that the Global Tech event LEAP will be held in Riyadh in collaboration with event organizer Informa Tech. Held at the Riad Front Exhibition Center from February 1st to 3rd, 2022, this event will serve as a special market for technology companies around the world, while how emerging technologies can revolutionize the world. Dig deeper into what is set to.

The event will bring together more than 40,000 engineers in Riyadh and will be attended by more than 500 world ideological leaders in business, investment, government and academia to facilitate networking and learning.

Michael Champion, Regional EVP of Informa Markets, said: Since Saudi Arabia is the current and future epicenter of technical activity in the region, we have launched LEAP and @HACK in Saudi Arabia. LEAP will be the largest technical event ever launched in the world.

One of the goals of this event is to bring the world’s most devastating pilot technology to Saudi Arabia so that Saudi executives and investors can adopt it first.

The kingdom is already making progress in this area. Announced in 2017, the Giga Project NEOM aims to be a living laboratory when completed and provides a vision of what the new future will look like. The $ 500 billion megacity, due out in 2030, will emerge as a hub for innovation and hopes to develop new solutions to prominent global challenges across strategic sectors such as food, energy and water.

Other giga projects in the kingdom, such as Kidia Entertainment City, which focuses on the culture and creative industries, and the Red Sea and Amara projects, which seek to redefine luxury tourism, are also smart objectives with technology elements incorporated into the master plan. Designed as a ground.

With the Big Tech event LEAP, the Kingdom wants to gain a better understanding of how technology ambitions are coming to life, while at the same time providing a platform for the best business ideas from around the world.

