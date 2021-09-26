Plan to invest $ 200 million in COVID-19 relief fund for Michigan Technological University startup





At the heart of the startup initiative proposed by the Whitmer administration is a $ 140 million proposal for equity investment to make the state a limited partner for various venture and angel investment funds.

“The main purpose is to continue to diversify the Michigan economy through homemade, innovative, high-growth startups by maintaining momentum in getting out of the pandemic,” said the LEO memo.

According to MEDC, the state has previously invested in several other venture funds, most recently in 2011 and 2013.

State officials say that when making these investments, it is important not only to pass the dollar with little guarantee of profit, but to consider it as a business transaction.

“The best way to succeed isn’t just to write a check and hand it over,” LEO chief staff Jonathan Smith said in an investor presentation earlier this month. “For those from the venture community, you understand. It’s not just the money you offer, but your expertise and mentorship. Similarly, if we’re going to pass money as a state, we Is the mentoring of owners and investors. ”

According to state notes, the initiative is of the $ 140 million proposed for equity investment, $ 30 million for pre-seed financing, $ 70 million for seeded companies, and 40 million for growing capital. I am aiming to allocate dollars.

In addition, the initiative will allocate $ 50 million to grants, including $ to expand the state’s Business Accelerator Fund, Emerging Technology Fund, and MWF Microloan Resilience Fund, and create several new funds and programs. .. Also, $ 10 million will be available for technical assistance to start-ups.

Fred Molnar, vice president of entrepreneurship and innovation at MEDC, said the proposed investment is aimed at bridging the gaps faced by companies seeking financing. That is, there is simply not enough capital to meet the demand.

“Michigan has a better idea than the dollar,” Morner told Crane.

Molnar added that available growth capital, or the dollar of an already established company, remains perhaps the most elusive. In fact, according to a 2021 report by the Michigan Venture Capital Association, last year Michigan venture capital invested in its own companies in the growth phase, with 65% of early-stage companies.

Taken together, this initiative could help further diversify the state’s economy in sectors that offer higher-paying jobs, according to Morner, who called it the “classical economic development story.”

UM professor Gordon, who questioned whether the proposed amount was sufficient to make a big difference in the state’s startup and venture capital situation, said the “game changer” would be about $ 500 million. He said the amount would help foster larger investment funds or grow existing funds.

“We can do that here,” Gordon said. “There’s nothing floating in the air in Michigan. It’s a great place to live, and with more capital, we can attract (and retain) our own talents.” Think of the people who pour from the university. “

