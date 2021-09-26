



Xuan Yuan Sword VII v1.25 CODEX Free Download PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII v1.25 CODEX PC Game 2021 Overview Xuan-Yuan Sword VII is a third-person ARPG game. The plot is rooted in Chinese history and mythology. Players take on the role of Taishi Zhao, a quiet and reliable swordsman who is embroiled in a tragic fate. To protect his beloved family, Taishi Zhao begins a journey in this chaotic world to find the truth.

summary

In the last Western Han Dynasty, a powerful Chinese prime minister replaced his emperor and built a new dynasty called the Shen. In this year, words appeared on the rocks, stone cattle appeared in the fields, ancient tombs cracked, enormous signs appeared, it was said that the time of peace and prosperity would come. A strange bamboo slip in the crypt of Marquis Liu was handed over to the court astrologer, unexpectedly, the Taishi Palace was badly damaged by a strange fire that night, all his family members were killed in the fire and the bamboo slip disappeared. The prosperity mentioned in the prophecy never came. A decade of war and famine, the people were miserable, chaos spread in the country, and at this time, the bamboo slip that had disappeared for 10 years appeared again, and it made an uproar…

Play

Combo-based combat * Xuan-Yuan Sword VII is an action RPG with a real-time combat system. * Smooth combo-based combat system contains elements such as Active Skills, Dodge, Block and Riposte.

Elysium ScrollElysium Scroll is a bamboo scroll that can be used as a key to Elysium, capable of absorbing monsters, creating items and more. It can provide various techniques and mechanics during the adventure. Time slows down around it. In this case, it can change the physical properties of nearby objects. * Prison and Fusion Lab: Players can absorb monsters in heaven as purification materials for the Fusion Lab. Fusion Lab can not only produce new monsters with different shapes and abilities, but also occasionally take out negative skills, which are used to improve Taishi Zhao’s ability. * Many facilities located in Elysium to improve armor and weapons, as well as develop passive skills.

The Mohists and Their “Mechanics” *Mohism, an ancient Chinese philosophy of logic, rational thought and science, was once as popular as Confucianism in China 2,200 years ago. “Technology is beyond time. However, civil strife challenges their faith, causing them to crumble into decades. In Xuan-Yuan Sword VII, you will witness the ultimate fate of the Mohist.

Journey into the World of the Orient * The game takes place in China for 2000 years. The development team will bring ancient China environments, props, humanities, and cultural studies back into the gameplay. * Embark on a new journey into the era of chaos and wander the oriental world. * For PC, Xuan-Yuan Sword VII supports Nvidia RTX, make a realistic game world.

Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: V1.25 Interface Language: English Audio Language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: CODEX Game File Name: Xuan_Yuan_Sword_VII_v1_25_CODEX.zip Game Download Size: 21 GBMD5SUM: a87410eda55624b7ac1d505cce3160

Before you start Xuan Yuan Sword VII v1.25 CODEX Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: 64-bit Windows 7, 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1) or 64-bit Windows 10 * Processor: Intel Core i5 4590 or AMD equivalent (or better) * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 960 or equivalent (or better) * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 50 GB available space * Sound card: Direct-to-sound compatible sound card

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: 64-bit Windows 7, 64-bit Windows 8 (8.1) or 64-bit Windows 10 * Processor: Intel Core i7 7700 or AMD equivalent (or better) * Memory: RAM (RAM) 16 GB * Graphics: NVIDIA RTX2060 or equivalent (or better) * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 50 GB available space * Sound card: Direct-to-sound compatible sound card

Xuan Yuan Sword VII v1.25 CODEX Free Download

Click below button to start Xuan Yuan Sword VII v1.25 CODEX. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

