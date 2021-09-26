Download Sumire Sunflower PLAZA for free





Sumire Sunflower PLAZA Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing Casual, Adventure and Indie game.

2021 Sumire Sunflower PLAZA for PC Overview Sumire is an indie narrative adventure, featuring a day trip through a picturesque Japanese village. In this enchanted place, a frustrated girl named Sumir meets a mischievous spirit who makes her a bargain to fulfill her wish. But for this wish to come true, she must complete a series of missions in return, before night falls and this special day comes to an end.

Quest-driven narrative adventure

* Follow Sumire on a series of quests big and small, presented by enchanted forest creatures, quirky townspeople, and Sumire’s special needs, take it or turn it down, but be careful: as the day progresses, your path will change and you may never change. Get the same chance again. * Discover collectibles, bonus items, skill tests, and other challenges – some hidden, some not. * Discover a variety of lush and beautiful environments presented in a graphic style. *One day deadline. As the sky changes from the promise of morning to soft twilight, all options end when the sky turns violet.

Between the magical and the mundane

* For a day, the magical world intersects with the ordinary life of Sumer. * During this uncertain time, be very careful with the words, choices, and actions taken. * What awaits at the end of the day…? A Memorable Day, and the Choices to Make * Guide Sumire through her reality, her dreams, and her memories. * As the sky changes throughout the day, Sumer must also come to terms with the changes that have affected her life, as well as those around her. * How Sumire ultimately deals with these matters is influenced by the player’s guidance, in an effort to turn an unloved life into an ultimate dream come true.

Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download Kit / Repack: PLAZAG Game File Name: Sumire_Sunflower_PLAZA.zip Game Download Size: 1010MBMD5SUM: 50efa2cc3563bb79253a41efb99cb1ee System Requirements Sumire

Before you start Sumire Sunflower PLAZA free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7/10 (64-bit) * Processor: Intel Core i3 (newer than Sandy Bridge architecture) * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 * DirectX: Version: 11 * Storage: 6 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires 64-bit processor and OS * Operating system: Windows 7/10 (64-bit) * Processor: Intel Core i5 (newer than Sandy Bridge architecture) * Memory: 4GB of RAM * Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 (at least 2 GB VRAM * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 6 GB Available space

Download Sumire Sunflower PLAZA for free

Click on below button to start Sumire Sunflower PLAZA. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

