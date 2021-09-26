Download The Amazing American Circus CODEX Free





Download Amazing American Circus CODEX Free Game for PC in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing simulation and adventure game.

The Amazing American Circus CODEX PC Game 2021 Overview Your worst fear is audience indifference. Your best weapon is dazzling entertainment. Your artists are your army. Behold, the circus came to town!

about the game

Roll up! Roll up! Come take charge of your own daredevil circus and surf the unique American style of entertainment, filled with bizarre folklore, brutal crime and social inequality as you struggle to establish yourself among the industry giants Ringling Bros. and PT Barnum and Buffalo Bill: Build your squad, run your own circus camp, explore Gilded Age America, and amaze your audience to become the tycoon of an entertainment empire the world has never seen before!

Explore Gilded Age America

Immerse yourself in a story set during the dying days of the Wild West, where history blends with magical realism and ethnic folklore. Hear atmospheric soundtracks inspired by classic circus, country and American folk music as you travel through 90 cities and towns across 4 vast regions of the continental United States. Encounter mythical creatures like Wendigo and Bigfoot alongside historical figures including Susan B. Anthony, Nikola Tesla and Queen Victoria. Play your cards right and you may be able to snatch the crown of the greatest showman from PT Barnum himself!

Amazed the audience

Make a perfect show in a private card duel between you and the crowd. Beat boredom with an arsenal of offers and tricks offered on over 200 beautifully hand-drawn cards. Carefully strategize and gauge the mood of the audience before playing with your hand; What raises cheers in the deep south may raise ridicule in the industrial north!

Build your squad

As a budding traveling circus tycoon, your success depends on the variety of weird and wonderful chores you can get into the ring and a host of cool chores they can do! With over 15 unique artists to recruit, and 32 audience types of different gilded ages in America to wow, you’ve finished your work trying to create the greatest show on earth!

Manage your own circus camp

As a showman, you will have to travel light and fast, manage your resources and build camp that supports your show as it grows, allowing you to drop your jaw from coast to coast. With 8 different circus carts, 18 unique upgrades available between them and over 100 mods for the circus caravan as a whole, there are a host of options to keep the show on the rails as diverse and varied as the performers in it! Circus must submit?: *Be a legend! Save a crumbling circus, gather a band of artists, and dare to challenge the greatest showmen on earth – PT Barnum, Buffalo Bill, and more! * Recruit and train more than 15 different types of circus performers in the circus arena using beautiful collectible comic cards * Upgrade your circus caravan with different types of carriages offering more than 100 potential mods * Meet both historical and fictional characters deeply rooted in folklore An American, like John D. Rockefeller, Susan B. Anthony, or Nikola Tesla * Dive into a story set during the turbulent age of the fading Wild West and enter the beautiful and dark world of Native American folklore and immigrant populations * Hear a unique soundtrack inspired by classic circus music and American country folk

The Amazing American Circus by Numbers: * 200+ hand-picked cards * Recruit and train over 15 different types of circus performers, including mimes, strongmen and acrobats * 8 different upgradeable circus wagons (18 totally unique upgrades) * 32 different types of audience, who You have to attract them and entertain * Over 100 mods and upgrade options for your circus caravan * 90 cities and towns to visit * 21 side-quests related to the story * 10 Finishing Grand Finale actions * 16 Misfits to collect in the Bizarre Baazaar chariot * 4 distinct geographies – Travel across the American continent * 4 powerful opponents to defeat (one per region) – the legendary PT Barnum, Buffalo Bill, Queen Victoria, and more… * 1 but epic adventure similar to Baz Luhrmann’s musicals, Ennio Morricone’s westerns and classic road movies * 60 minutes of soundtrack Inspired by country music and folk music from different parts of the USA

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

The game contains references to alcohol use and general content considered mature.

Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download/Reload Combination: CODEX Game File Name: The_Amazing_American_Circus_CODEX.zip Game Download Size: 1.7 GBMD5SUM: ba13891817cefc4bc3df29d6c4ddirements

Before you start The Amazing American Circus CODEX free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* OS: Windows 10 * Processor: 2.5 GHz Dual Core Processor * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: Intel HD 4400 or equivalent * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 5 GB available space * Sound card: compatible sound card With DirectX 9

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 * Processor: 3.0 GHz Quad-Core Processor * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: Radeon HD 7870 / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 or equivalent * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 5 GB available space * Card Audio: Integrated or dedicated DirectX 9 compatible sound card

Download The Amazing American Circus CODEX Free

Click on below button to start The Amazing American Circus CODEX. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

