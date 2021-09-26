Microsoft Surface Duo 2 or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Which Folding Phone Wins?





This Microsoft Surface Duo 2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 showdown will show you a comparison of these two phone-tablet hybrids. Microsoft’s latest devices have two separate displays, but Samsung is truly foldable. Both are quite similar on paper, in addition to being very expensive.

Thanks to the inner and outer displays, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 acts as both a mobile phone and a tablet, giving it a more futuristic look and feel. Surface Duo 2 is difficult to handle with one hand as it can only be used when unfolded.

While waiting for the Surface Duo 2 in late October, I wanted to see how Microsoft’s devices compare to Samsung’s best foldable phones. Both devices have similar specifications, so Microsoft is in a good position to challenge Samsung’s foldable devices.

Comparison of Surface Duo 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3: Specifications Surface Duo 2 Galaxy Z Fold 3 Starting price $ 1,499 $ 1,799 Display 2×5.8 inch (1344 x 1892); 8.3 inch (2688 x 1892) combination 7.6 inch AMOLED (1768 x 2208) Inside 6.2 inch AMOLED (832 x 2268) Cover Refresh Rate 90Hz 120Hz CPUSnapdragon 888Snapdragon 888RAM8GB12GBStorage128GB, 256GB, 512GB256GB, 512GB Rear Camera 12MP (f / 1.7) Main, 16MP (f / 2.2) Ultra Wide, 12MP (f / 2.4), 2x Optical Zoom 12MP (f / 1.8) Main, 12MP (f / 2.2) Super Wide Angle, 12MP (f / 2.4) Telescope, 2x Optical Zoom Front Camera 12MP (f / 2.0) 10MP (f / 2.2), 4MP (f / 1.8) ) UDC Battery4449 mAh4400 mAhCharging23W25W Surface Duo 2 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 3: Price and Release Date

Microsoft announced the Surface Duo 2 at the Surface event on September 22nd. The phone will go on sale October 21st and the 128GB model will start at $ 1,499. There are also 256GB and 512GB options. You can pre-order Surface Duo 2 from the Microsoft Store today.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 went on sale at the end of August with a starting price of $ 1,799 for the 256GB variant. The 512GB model costs $ 1,899. Check out the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals page to make sure you get the best offer.

Surface Duo 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3: Design

The Surface Duo 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 both have some similarities in that they fold, but that’s it. The biggest design difference lies in the way the internal display is laid out and the fact that Microsoft phones don’t have an external cover display like the Fold 3.

(Image credit: Coupang)

The Surface Duo 2 is the first Duo-like foldable phone with a bezel-separated display. You can open different apps on each screen or deploy one on two panels. Close the phone when you’re done.

The Surface Duo 2 doesn’t have a cover display, so you’ll need to open the phone to use it. This means that the two 5.8-inch displays together are 8.3 inches, so you don’t have to make a call with one hand. If the Surface Duo 2 is like its predecessor, it won’t be comfortable to use in most situations.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 acts like a phone when closed, even if it’s thicker and heavier than a traditional smartphone.

Surface Duo 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3: Display

Depending on the true appeal of these phones, or perspective, the gimmick is dual display. The Surface Duo 2 features two separate 5.8-inch panels with resolutions of 1344 x 1892 or 2688 x 1892, respectively. According to Microsoft, the refresh rate for both screens is 90Hz. This means smoother scrolling and higher frame rates in supported games. This is also useful when scrolling through documents, presentations, or spreadsheets.

(Image credit: Future)

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be deployed on a 7.6-inch display with a resolution of 2208 x 1768 and an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. And with a 6.2-inch (2268 x 832) 120Hz cover display, the Fold 3 becomes a mobile phone and tablet.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

I don’t know much about the Surface Duo 2 display, such as saturation and accuracy. Microsoft doesn’t have a steep hill to climb to improve the screen of new phones. In the original Surface Duo test, it had a disappointing maximum brightness of 460 knits. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 was also disappointed and there were 422 knits in the lab. According to Microsoft, the maximum brightness of the new device is 800 nits.

Surface Duo 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3: Camera

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Both the Surface Duo 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 feature triple rear cameras with wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto layouts. Microsoft’s new phone has a 12MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide angle, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. Inside, there is a 12MP front camera.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a similar lineup, with main 12MP, ultra-wide 12MP, telephoto 12MP, and 2x optical zoom. But what’s a leap ahead of the Surface Duo 2 is that it has two front-facing cameras. It is a 10MP under display camera on the cover display and a 4MP under display camera inside.

Microsoft is discussing the Surface Duo 2’s camera, but again, almost every phone maker does it for that phone. We encourage you to take a skeptical view here. Microsoft has the size and technical know-how to make it better in terms of computational photography, so you need to make sure.

Surface Duo 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3: Performance and 5G

Both Surface Duo 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 use Qualcomm’s best Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip. It powers many of the best Android phones and the best gaming phones. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 handles multiple displays, high refresh rates, and gaming applications very well.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

When Microsoft launched the Surface Duo last year, it chose to use the 2019 hardware, the Snapdragon 855. Not a bad chip, but not as good as the Snapdragon 865. Many were disappointed to see the $ 1,400 phone using a processor from a year ago. So at least the Surface Duo 2 boasts its current specifications.

Microsoft chose 8GB of RAM for their new phone, but the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has 12GB. One of the features of Surface Duo 2 was that more RAM was expected, especially on devices starting at $ 1,499, given the ability to run two apps side by side. However, 8GB will suffice.

Microsoft has added 5G to the Surface Duo 2 to match other 2021 flagships, including the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Unlike the previous model, SurfaceDuo2 also has NFC.

Comparison of Surface Duo 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3: Battery Life and Charging

The foldable type has the notable weakness of battery life. The cost of folding the device in half saves powerpack space. This compromised the viability of some phones, including the Galaxy Z Flip 3 (which I liked otherwise).

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The first Surface Duo had a battery of just 3,577mAh, which gave Tom’s Guide battery tests an overwhelming result. In less than seven hours, Surface Duo left a lot of requests in this regard.

Surface Duo 2 seems to be addressing this, and Microsoft has increased the battery capacity to 4,499mAh. This is larger than the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s 4,400mAh. Despite being Samsung’s best foldable, battery test results were unclear. It takes 7 hours and 52 minutes in 60Hz mode and 6 hours and 35 minutes with the 120Hz adaptive refresh rate enabled.

For charging, the Surface Duo 2 supports up to 23W (up to 18W on the Surface Duo), and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports up to 25W.

Surface Duo 2 and Galaxy Z Fold 3: Software and special features

Microsoft continues to postpone software updates for the Surface Duo, but the Surface Duo 2 comes standard with Android 11. Given Microsoft’s track record of keeping mobile phones up-to-date, anyone can guess whether or not to get Android 12. Duo 2 ships with pre-installed Microsoft bloatware and an upgraded Microsoft Launcher.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The highlight feature of Surface Duo 2 is that you can run two apps side by side or have an app that deploys to both displays. With the new Surface Slim Pen 2, the Surface Duo 2 has the same productivity features as the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 runs Android 11 because Android 12 hasn’t been released yet. Samsung has improved on Android updates in recent years, so we expect to see a foldable Android version by the end of the year or shortly thereafter. The Galaxy S22 will be available early next year.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a variety of features such as a very useful taskbar, DeX mode (desktop UI when connecting a phone to a monitor), drag and split, flex mode, app pair and more. Needless to say, the Z Fold 3 supports fans’ favorite S-pen, enabling accurate note-taking, document markup, and some artistic possibilities.

Samsung has seriously considered taking full advantage of the Galaxy Z Fold 3’s foldable display. I’m still not sure about all the features Microsoft plans for Surface Duo 2.

Microsoft Surface Duo 2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Outlook

We don’t know how Microsoft’s new foldable phone will compete with Samsung’s foldable phone, but our interest is certainly inspiring. Microsoft has left a lot of room for improvement with the original Surface Duo, and its successors seem to have addressed some issues such as specifications and 5G.

Even if the Galaxy Z Fold 3 doesn’t work well, battery life is a major hurdle for the Surface Duo 2 to overcome. Battery technology hasn’t caught up with foldable / foldable phones yet.

Surface Duo 2 will be available on October 21st, so stay tuned for reviews.

