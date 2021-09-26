Google Assistant loses Issaley’s “cameo voice” next week





In October 2019, the Google Assistant introduced IssaRae voice in response to a subset of common queries such as weather. Exactly two years later, Cameo will stop functioning at the end of this month.

Google said the assistant has won a “cameo voice” at I / O 2018. The ability of celebrities to respond to you was said to be the voice assistant’s greatest feature requirement. John Legend was the first personality / musician and the options were released in April 2019. It was available until March of the following year.

Issaray’s cameo voice was introduced in October 2019. Google seems to have negotiated two-year availability with actresses, writers, and directors after users received notifications from Nest Smart Display and speakers last week. After finishing the response, the assistant added that the voice would stop working after September 30th.

Voice fans are angry with the removal, but Google has always said they will only be available for a limited time. These voices were generated using DeepMind’s WaveNet text-to-speech. This allows for a more natural audio output without the need for long recording sessions.

It’s unclear if Google plans to introduce more in the future after a long gap. They are very capricious and Amazon Alexa currently offers Samuel L. Jackson, Melissa McCarthy and Shaquille O’Neal. However, you have to pay $ 14.99 for each compared to the assistants.

Until it’s removed next week, you can set up Issaray by saying “Hey Google”, “Speak like Issa”, or “Assistant Settings”> “Assistant Voice”. It appears in front of the carousel and is followed by the default 10 voices. Try the following command:

Do you need an umbrella today?

Tell me a secret.

What do you think of me

Please quote from Issa Rae.

Sing a song.

Please tell me a joke.

Or ask for mirror talk or what it looks like. For affirmations that increase self-confidence.

When you ask, “Hey Google, do you like Daniel or Lawrence?”, You’ll hear some Issa-like surprises. Or hey Google, please tell me something annoying.

