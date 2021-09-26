



Google Drive stores and organizes your content in the cloud so you can access it at any time. If a user accidentally deletes a file from Google Drive, there is a way to restore the file from the Recycle Bin folder. The file remains in the Recycle Bin folder for 30 days before it is automatically deleted. When you delete a shared file from Google Drive, other users can view it until you permanently delete the file. Once the file is out of the Trash, there is no way to recover it again.

For those who don’t know, Google offers 15 GB of free storage in the cloud. After that, users will need to purchase paid storage through the Google One plan. The basic plan provides Rs with 100GB of cloud storage. 130 per month. There is also a standard plan that offers 200GB of storage for Rs. For 210 per month, the premium plan provides Rs with 2TB of cloud storage. 650 per month. These Google One memberships also support family sharing.

How to recover deleted files from Google Drive

Users can restore files on Google Drive using their Android smartphone, iPhone, iPad, or desktop browser. The steps for all three platforms are similar. As mentioned above, deleted files are stored in the Recycle Bin folder for a month before being permanently erased. If you change your mind about deleting certain files, you can easily restore them from the Trash within 30 days of deleting them. Also note that you can only restore a file if you are the owner of the file. If you are not the owner of the file, you will need to contact the owner to have the file restored. To recover deleted files from Google Drive, please follow the steps below.

Go to the Google Drive app on your mobile and click the Trash.

You can sort the files in the Trash by the date they were in the Trash to find the oldest or latest files in the Trash.

Click the three dot icon below the file you want to recover or right-click on the file you want to recover.

The file should be restored to the same location where it was deleted.

Tasneem Akolawala is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise includes the entire smartphone, wearable, app, social media, and technology industries. She reports from Mumbai and also writes about the ups and downs of India’s telecommunications sector. Tasneem can be accessed on Twitter at @MuteRiot and leads, tips and releases can be sent to [email protected] Tips for other Samsung Galaxy S22 series color variations.Galaxy S22 Ultra may come with an integrated S Pen related story

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/how-to/features/google-drive-restore-recover-deleted-files-android-ios-desktop-browser-step-by-step-guide-2552474

