A fake version of the Quebec Vaccine Passport app is displayed on Google Play





The Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) of Quebec has issued a “warning call” warning that a fake vaccine passport app is now available on the Google Play store.

“According to the information we received, people have successfully copied the visuals developed for the VaxiCode app and approved the download of these fake applications on Google Play,” said the MSSS press release. “Google has taken steps to remove fake apps as soon as possible.”

APPELLA VIGILANCE-A fake application linked to a Qubec vaccine passport is currently on the market.This is https://t.co/UUKgFoI9MF

-Sant Qubec (@Sant Qubec) 1632571219.0

The ministry points out that while this type of copy of a popular app is becoming an “increasingly frequent issue,” this issue has nothing to do with the “integrity or security” of official apps. increase. information. ”

To make sure you’re downloading a legitimate official government app, make sure the app’s name is correct. For citizens, it should be called exactly “Vaxi Code” and there is no other word before or after. For merchants, it should be called “Vaxi Code Verif” exactly, without any other words before or after it, without any accents.

The actual VaxiCode and VaxiCode Verif apps only require authentication to access the device’s camera or files and images, and nothing else. VaxiCode also has no ads.

Fake apps can’t download QR codes, so it’s fairly easy to identify.

You can find the official app here.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information about vaccines to answer your questions. Click here for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mtlblog.com/fake-versions-quebec-vaccine-passport-app-google-play The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos