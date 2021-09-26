CEO Sundar Pichai knew about Google’s secret mode issue in 2019, but claimed in a proceeding that it was “out of the spotlight.”





Google CEO Sundar Pichai was warned in 2019 that it would be problematic to describe the company’s secret browsing mode as “private,” but according to new court filings, this feature I didn’t want to be in the limelight, so I continued the course.

Google spokesman Jos Castaeda told Reuters that the filing “misunderstands the characteristics of emails that refer to unrelated second-hand and third-party accounts.”

The privacy disclosure of the Alphabet Inc unit has generated regulatory and legal scrutiny in recent years amid growing public concerns about online surveillance.

Last June, a user filed a lawsuit in which Google illegally tracked Internet usage while browsing incognito mode in a Chrome browser. Google said secret mode only prevents data from being stored on the user’s device, revealing that it is fighting a lawsuit.

In a written update on court preparations submitted to the U.S. District Court on Thursday, user lawyers “hope to try to evict Pichai and Google’s chief marketing officer, Lorraine Touhill. I have. ”

A lawyer quoting Google’s document said Pichai “a project promoted by Twohill that secrets should not be called” private “because they risk exacerbating known misconceptions about the protection provided by secret mode. Was notified in 2019 as part of. ” “”

“As part of these discussions, Pichai decided that he didn’t want to spotlight secret mode, and Google continued without addressing these known issues. ”

“We are regularly discussing ways to improve privacy management built into our services,” Castaeda said. Google lawyers said they opposed efforts to expel Pichai and Touhill.

Last month, plaintiffs took testimony of Google’s vice president, Brian Rakowski, and described it as “the” father “in secret mode” in the filing. According to the plaintiff’s article, Google states that it can browse “privately” in secret mode, but testified that what users expect “may not match” reality.

Google’s lawyer declined to summarize, writing that Rakowski said terms such as “private,” “anonymous,” and “invisible” were “very useful in explaining secret mode” in the proper context.

