This Week’s Technology: EU Large New Deal Bans All Chargers Except USB-C And Netflixs





The European Union aims to have a common charging port for mobile phones, tablets and headphones under the proposal of the European Commission, which was first announced on Thursday in the world.

The move has been going on for over a decade, with EU executives promoting environmental benefits and saving € 250 million annually for users.

At the committee’s suggestion, the USB-C connector will be the standard port for all smartphones, tablets, cameras, headphones, portable speakers, and handheld video game consoles. Chargers are also sold separately from electronic devices.

EU executives will revise eco-design regulations in the near future to make external power sources interoperable. This is the final step in common charging.

The commission isn’t targeting Apple with different Lightning cables, and despite 10 years of talks, reducing the number of mobile phone chargers from 30 to 3, companies have a common solution. He said he acted because he could not agree. ..

Apple opposed the proposal.

“We are concerned that strict regulations that require only one type of connector will curb rather than promote innovation, which will harm consumers in Europe and around the world,” the company said in a statement. Stated.

He also expressed concern about the 24-month transition period for companies to comply with the law after it was adopted.

Thierry Breton, the commission’s industry director, pointed out the unsightly sight of multiple charging cables.

“My job is to kill these reef snakes as much as possible,” he said at a press conference.

Breton also dismissed Apple’s comments as an old conservative.

“I’ve known these companies for years. Every time we make a suggestion, they start saying,” Oh, that’s against innovation. ” No, it’s not against innovation, not against anyone. Like everything the Commission does, it’s for consumers. “

iPhone and Android users have long complained about having to use different chargers for their phones. The former is charged from the Lightning cable, and Android-based devices are charged using the USB-C connector.

According to a 2019 Commission survey, half of the chargers sold on mobile phones in 2018 have a USB micro-B connector, 29% have a USB-C connector, and 21% have a Lightning connector. had.

The proposal requires green light from EU member states and EU parliamentarians, after which the company has two years to adapt the device.

Netflix protects Roald Dahl catalog rights

Netflix has acquired the work of the late British author Roald Dahl, a well-known children’s book such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it had acquired Roald Dahl Story Co, which manages the rights to the author’s characters and stories. Financial terms are not disclosed.

The deal creates a slate for the animated television series based on the partnership signed in 2018. In this series, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi will restart Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Netflix is ​​also working with Sony on the adaptation of “Matilda the Musical”. The streaming industry has become more and more competitive in recent years.

The New Deal paves the way for Netflix to display all of its author’s back catalogs on screen.

“These projects turned to far more ambitious ventures. Creating a unique universe that spans animated and live-action films, television, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live-action theaters, consumer products and more. “Ted Salands, co-CEO of Netflix,” said. Roald Dahl Story Co. Luke Kelly, managing director of the company and grandson of Dahl, said in a joint statement.

Dar died in 1990 at the age of 74, but his books (including “The BFG,” “The Twits,” and “Fantastic Mr. Fox”) have sold over 300 million copies worldwide, 63. Translated in the year and popular with young readers. language.

The SEC will investigate the handling of allegations of sexual misconduct by game companies

Activision Blizzard, one of the world’s most renowned video game companies, said this week it reviewed regulatory investigations and is working to address discrimination complaints in the workplace.

The Santa Monica, Calif.-based company complies with recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) subpoenas sent to current and former employees and executives and the company itself on “employment and related issues” on Tuesday. He said he was doing it.

The Wall Street Journal investigated how the SEC dealt with sexual misconduct and workplace discrimination complaints on Monday, summoning senior executives, including CEO Bobby Cotic, a well-known tech billionaire. I reported.

A SEC spokesman declined to comment on the Associated Press.

Activision Blizzard will work with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to investigate employment practices on Tuesday, working with multiple regulators to “address and resolve received workplace complaints” and “unify the company.” I promised that. One of the best and most comprehensive workplaces. We have hired a new “Chief Human Resources Officer” from Disney.

Manufacturers of Candy Crush, Call of Duty, Overwatch and World of Warcraft saw their stake decline by 20% in two months due to legal issues surrounding a culture of discrimination against women and minorities.

In trading on Tuesday afternoon, the share price fell 3.4% to $ 73.60 (€ 62.86).

In late July, a California civil rights agency sued the company for sexism and sexual harassment. Employees went on strike to protest what they said was Activision’s culture of sexism and discrimination.

In a shareholder proceeding in August, the company said it was investigating in California and did not disclose to investors that there were workplace culture issues that could cause legal issues.

The shareholder proceedings pointed to misfortune within the company, and more than 2,000 current and former Activision employees signed a petition criticizing the company’s response to the California proceedings as “insulting” and “employees’ He said he did not trust the leadership of “prioritizing safety over his own interests.” ..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/next/2021/09/26/tech-this-week-eu-to-ban-all-chargers-except-usb-c-and-netflix-s-big-new-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

