Atmanirbhar Bharat’s future key defense technology





Globally, India stands today as the second largest importer of defense equipment.

Lieutenant Anil Kapoor (Retd)

The resurrected India on the move can be said to have embarked on a stay with 2.5 front technology. FirstFront is Make in India, the predecessor of Made in India, SecondFront is AatmanirbharBharat as a call for independence, and HalfFront is a startup India that defends the young mind that ignited agile to entrepreneurial ventures. All of this at the same time created a huge amount of technology and innovation bandwidth, and excited India, which has a worldwide technological repercussions. Known for its technological prowess, consisting of strategic thinkers and technology wizards, white-collar enabler experts, and grassroots skilled and innovative technology workers, Jugaad is the concept that will transform two major games in the world. Leading the era of technology development by providing. This means a witty approach. To Atmanirbhar Bharat, which means problem solving and independence. These and other initiatives are visible at the Defense Expo and the recently completed Aero India Show in Bangalore, symbolizing India’s creation of a mark in the world of technology.

The New World Order is defined by four D-data, digitization, digitization, and turmoil. They are driving digital transformation globally and creating a number of dual-use technologies that are driving automation and autonomous applications, which not only transform technology at an unprecedented pace, but also a business concept. , Models, processes, practices. Automated systems are rule-based, while autonomous systems are designed and programmed to make decisions and take actions. Cyber-based systems supported by AI, IoT, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Big Data Analysis, BlockChain technology and interconnected by 5G networks become dual-use and military technology Brought a revolution. A good example is an autonomous unmanned system that created systems such as global air traffic control, local traffic control, and transformed precision manufacturing, on the one hand, and automated weapons systems on the other, as demonstrated in the Armenian War in Azerbaijan. is. 2020 through a swarm of drones. These systems typically include land-based autonomous pivots with computer-based system application software for command and control information-based decision support, and can act on automated or fully autonomous systems with people in a loop. A man out of the loop that is tightly integrated with the mobile maneuvering arm that contains the elements or combat elements. Automatic unmanned systems consist of a myriad of niche disruptive technologies, both at the hardware and software levels.

Independence on defense technology is inevitable in countries with India’s size, endowments, geographic location, regional and global urgent challenges, and lasting security challenges (both internal and external). Must be a building on the national agenda. Permanent national security requires credible defense capabilities and capabilities to persuade, deter, and respond to traditional threats. The development of industrial infrastructure, strategic technology management and the establishment of a reliable defense industry base will be the future drivers of developing countries such as India. Given that India is the world’s second-largest arms importer and therefore India’s defense industry base is forced to both maintain its military power and emerge as a defense manufacturing hub, the challenges ahead of India are: It Is difficult.

Globally, India stands today as the second largest importer of defense equipment. The focus of defense industry bases needs to focus on increasing indigenous defense research, design, development and manufacturing, and as a corollary, the country needs to move towards greater independence and net exports of defense equipment. .. Numerous policy initiatives such as Make in India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat Program, FDI Policy, Negative Import List, Defense Industry Corridor, Review of Defense Procurement Procedures, Long-Term Strategic Partnerships to Solve and Promote Existing Problems It has emerged as an indispensable tool. Independence in the defense industry. Resources that leverage three core elements: defense (security needs, policy development and implementation), industry (product and service providers), and competent and qualified personnel (defense technology, knowledge management, skills) (Budget, Technology, Research, Innovation)) are interdependent as they are combined to create a Defense Industry Base (DIB).

Therefore, it is a great opportunity to involve academia to synergize with industry, especially the defense industry, to launch defense technology science, technology and engineering programs and to create a stake in defense technology professionals. India embarked on a journey to modernize its army. It is encouraging that the Master of Technology Defense Technology Program, devised by DRDO and the All India Technical Education Council (AICTE), is the decisive moment between private and central universities participating in this Defense Technology Program. Recently, Noida’s Amity University and Gurgaon Campus have challenged to pioneer this unique M Tech Def Tech program. The M Tech course consists of six areas: combat vehicles, navy, aerospace, missiles, directed energy, high energy materials, communications and sensors, and disruptive technology. By developing knowledgeable and skilled defense technology specialists, young up-and-coming engineers have great employment opportunities in the areas of defense start-ups, OEMs, Tier 1, 2 and 3 private industries, DPSUs, weapons factories and DRDOs. It is believed to be brought. Such experts shall promote India and plunge into the complex national league of the formidable defense industry, both for the indigenous defense equipment and the stronger competitors of defense exports. India at that time was fighting war with Indian weapons and military equipment.

The New World Order respects countries that have the power to manage VUCAD (volatility, uncertainty, complexity, ambiguity, turmoil). Children who are confused and worried about the struggle open their cocoons and fly butterflies. Alas, the butterflies were unable to fly and died because their wings did not develop the inherent strength given by nature at the moment of the struggle for cocooning. Good faith but inadequate knowledge of the child’s methods and reasons has ended the potential creation. Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Made-in-India have great strategic intent. Strengthen cocoons through qualified defense technology experts and bring technology butterflies globally, against the backdrop of a strong technological foundation provided by ISRO, DRDO, Industrial and PSU Innovation Centers, Start-ups and Technology Hubs. It’s time to fly. .. A technical stay should be a brilliant and lasting technical journey. The future is here, and let young people participate in nation-building exercises through beckoning M Tech in Defense Technology.

(The author has dilapidated as Director of General Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (DG EME) and is now an Honorary Advisor to the University of Amity. The views expressed are personal and reflect the official position and policies of The Financial Express Online. I have not)

Get live stocks from BSE, NSE, US market, latest NAV, mutual fund portfolios, check out the latest IPO news, best performance IPOs, calculate taxes with income tax calculation tools, top gain, top loser, best Understand the market for equity funds. Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook.

Financial Express is currently on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest Biz News and updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.financialexpress.com/defence/defence-technology-key-to-the-future-of-atmanirbhar-bharat/2337983/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos