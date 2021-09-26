Moviebook is contributing to China’s “30-60” decarbonization goal by introducing a full-stack technology solution for digital commerce at CHITEC 2021 in Beijing.





Beijing, September 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Moviebook, a leading AI-powered intelligent video production infrastructure and service provider, has been customized for the development of digital commerce at the 24th Beijing International High School in China. We are exhibiting products and solutions developed in-house. -TechExpo (CHITEC 2021) held in Beijing from September 24th to 28th, 2021.

Based on intelligent video production technology and digital twin technology, Moviebook has developed a range of products and solutions customized for the growth of digital commerce. The solution provides automated production, digital management, multidimensional visual and interactive presentations to a variety of industries, including traditional manufacturing and modern service sectors.

The Miniature Digital Factory exhibited during CHITEC 2021 is an intelligent manufacturing base for digital commerce. As a representation of all the terminals on the production line and their layout, the factory model demonstrates the automated production process of digitized goods using on-site deployment and product lifecycle demonstrations.

As an integral part of the production line, Moviebook’s intelligent product information extractor can automatically extract product information, build product models, and generate realistic, interactive digital copies of products. Customers can access product information using multidimensional configurations such as appearance, texture, features, user manuals, and internal structure.

A moviebook holographic production process simulation is also on display. It deploys simulation, spatial computing, and AR technology to vividly show the production process within a digital factory and educate participants on how to convert physical products to digital versions.

China aims to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, as reflected in the theme of CHITEC 2021 “Intelligence Health Carbon Neutrality” (“30-60”). Decarbonization target). To that end, Moviebook has strengthened its transition to a low-carbon economy and society with its digital user manuals.

Moviebook’s digital user manual, as exhibited in the exhibition area, helps to significantly reduce carbon emissions, and by replacing it with a paper manual, contributes to the “30-60” decarbonization goal. In the meantime, it provides an even better user experience.

A new round of science and industrial revolution is underway. Advances in new generations of innovative technologies such as AI, VR / AR and 5G will drive the collapse and reintegration of the global value chain, facilitating green, healthy and intelligent development.

As a leader in intelligent video production, Moviebook is rebuilding the industrial chain of intelligent vision. Moviebook facilitates the integration of technology and application scenarios based on benefits such as AI, computer vision, video structuring, deep learning and intelligent computing, facilitating the development of high-end, precision and cutting-edge industries. increase.

About Moviebook

Moviebook, a leading AI-powered infrastructure and service provider for intelligent video production, aims to empower clients in media, retail, education and culture to monetize through intelligent vision. Moviebook is built on the technical advantages of computer vision and computer graphics, greatly improving the efficiency of visual content production and innovating the way such content is displayed and manipulated. Moviebook opens up various scenarios of intelligent video production technology by applying AI technology to video.

For more information, please visit http://www.moviebook.cn/about/index.

