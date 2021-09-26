How Orlando positions itself as a rival to Silicon Valley, a technology hub





Orlando has shaken Florida’s reputation primarily as a place for tourists and retirees. Instead, the city is becoming a hub for technology, defense, training, and financial companies. EA, Luminar, and Stax executives told Insider why the tech scene was thriving. Something is loaded.

Defense and technology start-up Red6 has opened a hub in Orlando to develop aerial tactical augmented reality systems.

It is one of the longest-running companies with offices in central Florida, such as Lockheed Martin, Oracle, Verizon and Deloitte.

For years, people have considered Sunshine primarily as a vacation and retiree destination, but groups such as the Orlando Economic Partnership have been working to raise awareness as a high-tech hub.

“Everyone in Orlando knows about Disney,” partnership president Tim Giuliani told insiders. “This part of the story that people don’t know or remember is the Space Race.”

NASA began launch work at Cape Canaveral over 70 years ago. The city also houses the Kennedy Space Center and US Army, Air Force, and Navy simulation command centers, leading to an influx of other technology, defense, and training companies.

“You have this cluster here, it has been developed for a long time, and now you are seeing it reach a critical mass,” Giuliani said. “More companies are moving from California and New York.”

“We have made great strides in not only opening, expanding, relocating and prospering tech and start-ups, but also increasing our reputation as a city close to some of the world’s leaders in innovation.” Orland Mayor Buddy said. Dier added.

Orlando has talent, transportation, and low taxes

Executives from Electronic Arts, Luminar and Stax told Insider that Orlando’s large talent pool made it easier to hire in the region.

“There are literally all these great universities in the backyard,” said Suneera Madhani, founder of Orlando-based small business payment platform Stax. These include the University of Central Florida, the University of Florida, and Valencia College.

According to Giuliani, there were 500,000 college students within a 100-mile radius of downtown Orlando.

“We were able to harness that talent,” said Jason Eichenholz, CTO of Luminar. The self-driving LIDAR startup has about 400 employees, about 60% based in Orlando.

“In the early days of Luminar, when we met potential customers and had one particular LIDAR engineer, there were thousands of years of men and women with experience in LIDAR technology. This is our competition.” Told.

Executives said it was easy to recruit workers from other states to move to Orlando.

Darryl Holt, vice president of Electronic Arts, said Orlando’s studio has more than 850 employees from the region, including many UCF graduates, and people who have moved.

Due to the warm climate, low living costs and lack of income tax, migration to the state has grown rapidly.

“Who doesn’t want to move to Florida?” Said Mahadani. He added that many of Stax’s C suites and middle management have moved from New York, California and Atlanta.

Eichenholtz said some young technicians have moved to California to work for companies like Google, Apple and Facebook, but once they have a family, they’re “very successful in being able to bring them back to Florida.” rice field.

Executives said Orlando has a professional business environment and a lively technical community. For example, Madhani is a board member of Starter Studio, a venture technology accelerator that helped establish Stax in 2014.

“This is a great link between industry, education and government all heading in the same direction,” Holt said.

According to Giuliani, Orlando is a connected city. In addition to the international airport, Brightline plans to launch a railroad linking Orlando with Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach in 2022.

“Obviously Silicon Valley won’t die, and New York won’t die,” Giuliani said. “There will be more for everyone else.”

