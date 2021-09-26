Winner of Brownsville Tech Startup, Permittivity, Global Prize Challenge





Permittivity, a Brownsville-based South Texas tech startup, ranked in the top five teams in a global prize challenge.

Permittivity technology startup to support American water infrastructure using NASA technology

— Deputy Mayor of Brownsville, Helen Ramirez

— Deputy Mayor of Brownsville, Helen Ramirez

Brownsville, Texas, USA, September 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/-Local tech startup Permittivity has been named one of the Top 5 Pioneer Department Imperfections Detection Teams. $ 60,000 to develop a non-destructive evaluation system for industrial containment solutions.

When fully realized, permit innovation will be important in mitigating the negative environmental impact of chemical leaks. Permittivity is one of several tech startups currently housed in Expanding Frontiers trying to commercialize NASA technology in new markets.

By removing technology from the space program and returning it to Earth, Permittivity was able to develop creative and innovative solutions. Mentorship provided by Expanding Frontiers is a key factor in the success of the team, said Dr. Louis Dartzez, co-founder of Permittivity.

The Department of Development, the largest wholesale water supplier in the United States and the second largest producer of hydropower, seeks a non-destructive evaluation method to assess the structural integrity of existing fiber reinforced polymer composite structures. In, we have launched an incompleteness detection challenge for crowdsourcing competition. Part of an effort to maintain America’s water infrastructure. Permittivity competed in the first phase of this challenge with a $ 300,000 share of 21 teams of more than 240 innovators based around the world. The challenge is a three-step challenge, with participants building prototype devices and competing for the opportunity to access experts and commercial partners in their area of ​​interest.

Dr. Fredrick Jenet, Executive Director of Expanding Frontiers, states that permittivity is the first of many local tech startups supported by Expanding Frontiers. Successful licensing is an important milestone in advancing our mission to develop a space technology hub in the city of Brownsville.

Congratulations on the permittivity for another great success! The work done by Dr. Gennett and his team at Expanding Frontiers provides a successful model of technology transfer in the Southern Texas region and can impact a great many lives locally and nationwide. Said Chris Romig, NASA Johnson’s Commercial Services Leader.

Permittivity was launched in 2019 by a team of three from Brownsville and UTRGV graduates Keeisi Caballero, Louis Dartez, Ph.D. and Brent Cole. Since then, Permittivity has been successful in several business contests over the past year, including StartUp Texas and Pitch. Released. Growing up, Rafael Mungia Business Plan Competition. Permittivity has received approximately $ 85,000 in undiluted seed funding, including the Incomplete Detection Challenge Award. Permittivity is a client company of Brownsvilles Expanding Frontiers, a NewSpace business startup accelerator, with access to office and lab spaces and guidance from experienced entrepreneurial and executive staff.

Investing in Brownsville’s local high-tech ventures is an opportunity to drive economic growth in our city and attract new businesses to our region, said Helen Ramirez, Deputy Mayor of Brownsville. I am very excited about the success of Permity.

Josh Media, Executive Director of BCIC, said: We are proud to have higher paid employment opportunities in the future and to support that effort. “

Key sponsors supporting the incomplete detection challenge include Thompson Pipe Group, NASA, Engineer R & D Center, and Clemson Composite Center.

About Permittivity Permittivity combines licensed NASA technology with a team of skilled experts to provide a new leak detection and non-destructive evaluation system for industrial containment solutions. Permittivitys technology can help prevent leaks in chemical containers, reducing further environmental impact and potentially saving billions of dollars in cleanup costs. Permittivity was born out of the Rocket and Rigs (R & R) initiative, a collaboration led by Expanding Frontiers that engages in the space and energy industries and promotes the commercialization of technologies that add value to both industries. Permittivity is an Expanding Frontiers incubator based in Brownsville, Texas.

About Expanding Frontiers Expanding Frontiers (ExF) is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization developing an innovation ecosystem focused on space and energy technology in Brownsville, Texas. ExF supports local entrepreneurs commercializing NASA technology by providing training, mentorship, and exposure to industry professionals. The organization also provides high school, college-level students, and veterans with opportunities for STEM education and skill development. Expanding Frontiers works with NASA, the National Space Society, and the Silicon Valley Space Center and is supported by the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation, the Ministry of Energy, and the Economic Development Board.

For more information on Expanding Frontiers and their mission, visit Expanding Frontiers.

About the Reclamation Department The Reclamation Department is the largest water supplier in the United States and the second largest producer of hydropower. Recycled infrastructure uses all major civil engineering classes, including steel, concrete, plastic, and composites, to deliver the performance and service life needed to manage, develop, and protect water in the United States.

