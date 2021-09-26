Browser privacy settings that need to be changed immediately in Chrome, Firefox, etc.





James Martin / CNET

Privacy is currently a priority among browser makers, but privacy may not be as advanced as you would like to compete with the advertising industry trackers that are prevalent on the web. Here’s how to enhance your privacy settings and outperform their online tracking:

Issues like Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica scandal have strengthened the privacy protection of Silicon Valley’s priority list by showing how businesses compile large amounts of data as they cross the Internet. What are their goals? Create detailed user profiles to help you target more accurate, clickable, and profitable ads.

Apple and Google are fighting over the web. Google is actively promoting an interactive web comparable to native apps, and Apple is slowing down. Due to some concerns, the new features compromise security and are cumbersome to use. Privacy adds another dimension to competition and browser decisions.

Google and Apple are fighting for the future of the web. The CNET series is investigating the details.

Apple makes privacy a top priority for all products, including Safari. Privacy is a key goal for startup Brave, and Mozilla and Microsoft are promoting privacy as a way to distinguish browsers from Google Chrome. It’s late in the game, but Chrome engineers are building a “privacy sandbox,” even though Google relies on advertising revenue.

For all browsers listed here, you can enhance your privacy by changing the default search engine. For example, try DuckDuckGo. While its search results may not be as useful or deep as Google’s search results, DuckDuckGo has long been a favorite among privacy-conscious people because it refuses to track user searches.

Other universal options for increased privacy include disabling browser location tracking and search engine autocomplete, turning off password autofill, and deleting regular browsing history. If you want to take your privacy to the next level, consider trying one of the virtual private networks that works with all the browsers reviewed by CNET. (You can also check and try the browser-based VPN summary.)

In the meantime, here are some simple settings that you can change in your browser. This allows you to prevent most of your ad trackers from being tracked.

Chrome browser privacy settings for changing James Martin / CNET

The most popular browsers in the world are generally considered to be one of the least private when used out of the box. On the plus side, however, Chrome’s flexible, open source foundation allows independent developers to release a number of privacy-focused extensions to shake off trackers.

Brett Pearce / CNET

On the left side of the Chrome Web Store[拡張機能]Click and enter the name of the extension you are looking for in the search bar. If you find the correct extension in the search results,[Chromeに追加]Click. A dialog pops up explaining the permissions the extension has for the browser.[拡張機能の追加]Click to bring the extension into your browser.

If you change your mind, open Chrome and you’ll see the three dots on the right[その他]You can manage or remove extensions by clicking on the menu. next,[その他のツール],[拡張機能]Select in the order of. from here,[詳細]You can also click to see the details of the extension.

The four extensions you’ll see at startup are Cookie Autodelete, uBlock Origin, Privacy Badger, and HTTPS Everywhere.

If you are using Android, I’m sorry. The extension will not work. Therefore, you need to completely switch your browser to something like the DuckDuckGo app.

In the same 3-dot menu in Chrome,[設定]Select and[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Scroll down to the section[Cookieとその他のサイトデータ]You can also block third-party cookies by clicking. from here,[サードパーティのCookieをブロックする]Choose.

Safari browser privacy settings for changing Angela Lang / CNET

By default, Safari turns on its own Intelligent Tracking Prevention tool to stay one step ahead of privacy pests. Still, since its debut in 2017, this tool hasn’t always worked smoothly. Google researchers have found a way to track users using Intelligent Tracking Prevention itself, but Apple has solved the problem.

Introduced in June and coming out in late 2020 with the new MacOS Big Sur, Safari 14 will notify you of ad trackers running on the websites you visit and provide a 30-day report of known trackers identified. I was browsing. You can also see which website those trackers came from.

To make sure blocking is turned on, open Safari and[設定],[プライバシー]Click in the order of.[クロスサイト追跡を防止する]You need to check the box next to. You can also manually delete cookies while you are there.[ウェブサイトデータの管理]Click to see which sites have trackers and cookies left in your browser.Next to individual trackers ready to remove[削除]Click or at the bottom of the screen[すべて削除]Click to delete the entire list.

Not only are cookies invasive, they also help to completely block both first-party cookies from website publishers and other third-party cookies, such as advertisers, to enhance privacy. To do this[すべてのCookieをブロックする]Select the check box next to.

If you’re still looking for another layer of privacy, you can also install useful extensions from the App Store, such as AdBlock Plusor Ghostery Lite for Safari.

Edge browser privacy settings for changing Microsoft

In Microsoft’s Edge browser, the tracker protection screen includes some simplified privacy and tracker blocking options. Within Edge, select the three-dot menu icon in the upper right corner and select[設定]Choose. From the menu displayed on the left[プライバシーとサービス]Choose.

You can choose from three settings: Basic, Balanced, and Strict. By default, Edge uses the balance setting. This blocks trackers from inaccessible sites, while remaining generous enough to save most sites from possible loading issues with increased security. Similarly, Edge’s Strict settings can block the operation of some sites, but block the maximum number of trackers. The basic settings also block the tracker used for encryption and fingerprinting.

Firefox browser privacy settings for changing Angela Lang / CNET

Firefox’s default privacy settings are more protective than Chrome and Edge settings, and the browser also has more privacy options internally.

From the Firefox main menu, or from the three-line menu on the right side of the toolbar[設定]Choose.[設定]When the window opens,[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Click. From here, you can choose from three options: standard, strict, and custom. Firefox’s default setting, Standard, blocks private window trackers, third-party tracking cookies, and crypto miners. Strict settings can break some websites, but they block fingerprints and trackers in all windows, in addition to everything that was blocked in standard mode. Customs are worth exploring for anyone who wants to tweak how trackers are blocked.

Appears to apply new tracking settings after selecting a privacy level[すべてのタブを再読み込み]Click the button.

Brave browser privacy settings for changing braves

When it comes to anti-tracking tools, Safari’s latest privacy updates still fall short of most of what’s in the Brave browser. By default, Brave blocks all ads, trackers, third-party cookies, and fingerprints, but still delivers incredible speed. Brave also offers a built-in Tor private browsing mode, a rugged tracker blocking option, and adds a built-in VPN for iOS users.

In Brave’s main menu,[設定]Select and on the left[設定]Display the panel. To see a list of privacy options on the right side of the screen[シールド]Choose. Select the details view to select the type of tracker to block. You can also scroll down to block Facebook, Twitter, Google, LinkedIn login buttons and embedded content.For further protection and privacy tweaks, on the left[追加設定]Investigate[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Choose.

For more information, check out our 2021 Best Password Manager and Tor Browser FAQ.

