Senator Lugerio said of the opportunity in District 195:

Senator Dominique Lugerio of Rhode Island has complained about the speed and direction of the development of Providence’s 195 Innovation District.

On Friday, the GoLocal report summarized how the land created by the I-195 move was intended to be the starting point for a new economic future for Rhode Island.

It was supposed to be an opportunity to hire and grow tech, biotechnology and media companies, but now, more than a decade later, almost every project is a luxury home. Instead of creating high-paying jobs for Road Islanders, the land in the Innovation District is devoured for expensive apartments for commuters and college students to work in Boston.

“There were many important projects in the I-195 district, but I was certainly dissatisfied with the pace of development over the years,” said Lugerio, the lead speaker of the project’s legislature. Says.

“About 9 acres are still available, and I continue to believe that this is a generational opportunity to attract innovative industries to our state. This opportunity has not been fully realized so far. “Hmm,” said Ruggerio.

In 2009, then Mayor of Providence, David Siciline, with many elected officials who touted the crucial importance of the potential of the 195 Innovation District to turn the city and economy into high-paying, future-oriented work. He was one of the business leaders.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime special opportunity for our city,” Siciline told The New York Times.

Lost focus

By 2018, some warned that the 195 Commission had lost focus.

Gary Sasse, a former Rhode Island Administration Director, said the 195 lands are intended to be redeveloped into an innovation hub to revitalize Rhode Island’s long-term economy.

“I think the bigger problem was when I talked about the redevelopment of the I-195 area 10 years ago and used that money to lower the bridge and move things at high speed. [state leaders] In Rhode Island, he said this would lead us from the wilderness to innovation, a “high-tech economy,” Sas said three years ago.

“We have built up these expectations that the I-195 will make us an innovation center. It will bring tremendous synergies … Wexford is located in that building and It’s not a complex of innovation when it comes to what’s being contained, “said Sas. ..

Sas said the foehn tower may be a viable project, but sees it as a diminished purpose for the land.

Between the currently proposed Fane Tower, the completed, currently under development apartment project, and the newly proposed apartment project, the 195 Innovation District is becoming almost exclusively a residential and rental complex. The apartment is upscale and the one bedroom unit gets over $ 2,000 a month.

Ruggerio defended the need for additional housing.

“But we also need housing in all price ranges. Multipurpose development helps attract residents and different industries to the district and revitalize the capital,” said Lugerio.

Strategic shift from technology, medical and media to housing

No one seems to be able to explain how the 195 Commission moved from the technology hub to the apartment zone or was allowed to move.

“Life sciences, information technology and digital media are currently the fastest growing sectors in the state and are very likely to grow further. Road Island is the business development of these companies, including tax deductions. We provide support and support for site selection. Relocation and labor training. “

“The Slater Technology Fund and the Science and Technology Advisory Council will fund technology-based ventures, implement programs to support R & D, and facilitate collaboration between these innovative sectors,” the commission wrote.

The 195 Commission refuses to answer that important question.

“The Senate staff are overseeing the meetings and activities of the I-195 Commission,” Lugerio said.

“We look forward to the I-195 Commission working with Commerce Corporation and the State to bring knowledge-based industries to the district in court. The Senate is ready to work with them in every way we can. “Lugerio added. ..

Ruggerio said when asked if he plans to limit the 195 Commission and introduce legislation to refocus on the technology and biotechnology job creation industries. “At this time, we have no plans to introduce a law.”

