Huawei Connect will start.Reaffirming continuous innovation for faster digitalization





Huawei Connect 2021 effectively opened on September 23, 2021. Rotating Chairman Eric Xu kicked off the event with a keynote speech entitled “Nonstop Innovation for Faster Digitization.”

In the keynote, Xu is an important aspect of Huawei’s mission to support the digitization of the industry to provide digital to everyone, homes and organizations for a fully connected and intelligent world. Said. He states: “Digital development relies on digital technology. To keep digital technology relevant, we need to continue to innovate and create value. Cloud, AI, and networks are three key digital technologies.”

At this event, Xu launched a cloud-native service called UCS, a ubiquitous cloud-native service available on the Huawei cloud. Huawei uses UCS to provide enterprises with a consistent experience while using geographic, cross-cloud, or cloud-native applications that are not constrained by traffic restrictions, thereby accelerating digital transformation across all industries. I am planning to do it.

In his keynote speech at #HuaweiConnect 2021, #HuaweiRotating Chairman Eric Xu explained the role of cloud, AI, networks and ModelArts in driving digital transformation through non-stop innovation. See live stream for more information: https: //t.co/p0XxtL4Irw #DiveIntoDigital pic .twitter.com / TCWruSyHk1

— Huawei (@Huawei) September 23, 2021

Huawei Cloud also announced two new regions and 10 new services including MacroVerse aPaaS, OptVerse AI Solver, Huawei Cloud Stack 8.1, pangu drug molecular model, and Spark RTC. It was also revealed that the first virtual human, Yunsheng, will join the Huawei cloud.

Launched just four years ago, Huawei Cloud, Xu said, has already brought together more than 2.3 million developers, 14,000 consulting partners and 6,000 technology partners, and more than 4,500 services. Added that it has been made available on the market.

#Huawei claims to be the first in the industry to launch #HUAWEICLOUD UCS (Ubiquitous Cloud Native Services) with the aim of building a cloud infrastructure for an intelligent future and a global cloud alliance. #HuaweiConnect #DiveIntoDigital #HuaweiFacts

— Huawei (@Huawei) September 24, 2021

Xu further explained how Huawei is using digital technology to support low-carbon development as part of its global efforts to achieve peak CO2 emissions and carbon neutrality.

Karl Song, Huawei’s Vice President of Global Communications, a roundtable for Middle Eastern media, explained how Huawei continues to innovate and share Huawei’s strategy and responsibilities.

When asked by the Gulf Business, Mr. Son talks about the region-specific challenges Huawei faces in implementing new technologies in the Middle East and how to overcome them. One states that there is a lack of advanced ICT. Labor force. In preparation for the post-pandemic world, ICT technology will play a fundamental role in the development of our intelligent society and the digital economy of the future. But talent is a key factor in the success of the Middle East’s ICT ecosystem. Empowering the next generation of leaders with digital skills is essential to the socio-economic development, national planning and vision of ME countries. “

Huawei has witnessed an unprecedented increase in demand for technologies such as 5G, IoT and the cloud. The combination of these technologies can significantly increase productivity, especially in unprecedented pandemic situations. They form the basis of the digital economy by enabling intelligent and flexible operations, “he said.

Education plays a fundamental role in this, and strengthening public-private partnerships can create a generation of ICT professionals who can be confidently hired. Partnerships between government agencies, academia, training institutions and private companies can drive innovation and growth in the ICT talent ecosystem and help components of ICT help develop the region’s digital economy, Song added. ..

