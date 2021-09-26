MeitY Startup Hub and AWS Work Together to Support Startup Growth in India





Bangalore: The MeitY Startup Hub, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amazon Internet Services Pvt. Resale and marketing of Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud services in India Ltd (AISPL) promotes innovation and sustainable growth of startups in India.

As part of this new collaboration, MeitY Startup Hub and AWS will work together to identify startups with deep technology capabilities and influence them to address some of the biggest challenges facing Indian society. Allows you to build a solution. Through the AWS Startup Ramp program, startups have access to technical training and support covering AWS Credits, a community of experts, cloud architecture, cost optimization, security, and scalability preparation.

The MeitY Startup Hub facilitates and organizes government-backed innovation challenges and helps public sector-focused startups expand their solutions. In addition, this collaboration will mobilize the startup and incubator and accelerator communities to curate and run startup acceleration programs on AWS.

Initially, the collaboration will focus on startups working on healthcare, agriculture, public security, transportation, smart cities, and public involvement. Identified startups will be able to leverage the depth and breadth of AWS services in the cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, security and more.

MeitY Startup Hub is excited to work with AWS to help startups accelerate, scale, and build innovative solutions. Jeet Vijay, CEO of MeitY Startup Hub, said:

The combination of India’s size, prosperous technology community, and public sector willingness to adopt new technologies to meet the challenges of society is a great opportunity for startups to create influential innovations … ” Said Rahul Sharma, President of Public Sector AISPL at AWS. India and South Asia.

