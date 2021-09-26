Google Pixel UI Guide: Everything You Need to Know





Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Pixel 5a

Most people will think that Google Pixel smartphones come with standard Android. But this is only half true. In fact, Pixel smartphones come with an Android skin, commonly known as the Pixel UI. It’s very similar to Android in stock, but with a variety of additional designs and features.

The idea that the Pixel has a stock Android may have come from the idea that the Nexus line before the Pixel line came with a stock Android. However, since the first Google Pixel in 2016, Google smartphones have come with subtle software skins.

The following articles have explained everything you need to know about Pixel UI.

Editor’s Note: This article was updated in September 2021. Google has released more information about the Pixel UI, so we’ll add / remove content.

Pixel UI at a glance

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

As mentioned earlier, Pixel UI shares many similarities with Stock Android. If you use both systems side by side, you’ll probably think they’re the same. However, some Pixel devices in question have more features built into the Pixel UI than are found on standard Android.

As an example of this, modern Pixel smartphones have a feature called the call screen. Use the Google Assistant feature to answer spam calls and make sure you’re not a Robocall or telemarketer. There is a controller for this feature in the Android settings. Obviously, this is something that only Pixel smartphones can get, so you can’t find that switch within Stock Android. There are dozens of such Pixel features.

However, Google Pixel smartphones represent the standard experience of Android smartphones, so Google does not confuse the overall look and feel of standard Android. Although many additional features have been added, the Pixel UI is intentionally slim and simple so that it doesn’t get in the way of the design of Android itself.

The Pixel UI has been well received by both critics and consumers. Most people agree that its simplicity is a fast and stable asset. However, it can be criticized when compared to other feature-rich Android skins, such as the Samsung One UI. Pixel software may look like anemia when compared, but when it comes to phone software, the competition gives us many options.

Latest version of Pixel UI

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Pixel smartphones are almost always the first smartphones to get a new Android version. This makes sense because Google owns Android and also owns the Pixel line. This makes it easy to optimize your new Android version of Pixel.

The latest stable version of Pixel UI is Android 11.

Google’s Pixel UI works closely with the Android release, so the latest version of the UI will match the Android version. This means that when Android 12 is released, the latest version of Pixel software will be Android 12. However, until that happens, Android 11 is the current version.

The next section describes how to find the version number.

How to check for versions and updates using Pixel UI

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

From left to right: Google Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 4a 5G

If you don’t know the version of Pixel UI on your Google device, it’s easy to find out. The procedure is as follows:

Find the shortcut in the app drawer or notification shade and go to your Android settings. Scroll to the bottom of the list[電話について]Tap the section.[端末情報]The section shows the version number, which is the version of both Android and Pixel UI.

If you are running an older version of Pixel UI, an update may be waiting for you. You can check for software updates using the following steps:

Find the shortcut in the app drawer or notification shade and go to your Android settings. Scroll to the bottom of the list[システム]Find the section. In the system[詳細設定]Find and tap to expand the list.Then at the bottom of the list[システムアップデート]Tap. The Pixel UI will tell you if you are running the latest version. If not, we’ll show you how to download and install the update.

If your software is up to date but you don’t have the latest version of the Pixel UI, it means your smartphone hasn’t received any updates yet. It’s also possible that your phone is too old to get new updates.

A brief history of Pixel UI

In 2010, Google and HTC partnered to create the first Nexus-branded smartphone, the Google Nexus One. Mobile phones released on Android in stock. This is how the other series of Nexus branded phones started. All of these were created by Google in collaboration with other OEMs and all landed on Stock Android.

In 2016, after the launch of eight Nexus smartphones, Google launched the first Pixel smartphone. Google didn’t admit it at the time, but the Pixel line took advantage of the Nexus line to become the new Google smartphone brand. However, unlike the Nexus line, Google not only designed the phone, but also manufactured it.

Its first Pixel smartphone was equipped with the Pixel UI, making it the first smartphone to feature an Android skin. However, at that time, the skin was so minimal that it could only have been in stock. But over the years, Google has added more and more to the Pixel software, maintaining the look and feel of its stock.

The Android version released on the first Pixel was Android 7 Nougat. Therefore, there is no earlier version of Pixel UI.

What the Pixel UI looks like

This is a gallery of screenshots showing what you can expect from OxygenOS.

The best unique features of Pixel UI

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

All Android skins out there stamp the software with its own. There are four things you can do with the Pixel UI that most other skins can’t.

Call screen

This feature was briefly discussed earlier. With the Google Assistant, the call screen feature answers your phone and acts as a personal assistant. The caller communicates with the Google Assistant as if you were talking to a real person. When this happens, you get a transcript so you can determine if it’s a real person with a real reason to call you. If you think so, the assistant will apply the patch over the phone. If not, it will be pushed to voicemail and you won’t have to do it yourself.

App suggestions

At the bottom of the Pixel home screen, there are five app icons. Normally, you would manually select these five icons. However, the icon you select today may not be the one you want to see there next week. The app’s suggestions solve this problem by constantly changing the five icons to match what the Pixel UI thinks it needs at the moment. As an example of how this is incredibly useful, let’s assume you go home with Google Maps every day after work. The software recognizes this trend and automatically displays a map on the home screen when you quit your job. Neat!

Night view and astrophotography

Technically, these are aspects of the Google Camera app, not the Pixel UI. However, these are only available on the Pixel and are included here. Night Sight is Google’s Computational Photographic feature that allows you to make photos taken at night or in relatively dark places look like they were taken under ideal lighting conditions. Many manufacturers have similar features, but Google is one of the best, if not the best. Similarly, Pixels’ astrophotography capabilities remain unmatched.

Playing

When you’re not using the Pixel, you can view information from the always-on display. You can choose to make some of this information a track and artist of the music that is playing around you. This is great if you are in a bar and someone is playing a cool song in stereo. Instead of using a third-party app, just glance at your phone and you’ll see the information there.

Other information you may be interested in

That’s all you need to know about Google’s Pixel UI. Bookmark this page as it will be updated when Google changes your Android skin.

