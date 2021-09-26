Samsung Galaxy F425G arrives at Google Play Console before launch





The Samsung Galaxy F425G arrived at Google Play Console just days before its launch in India, revealing more important details about the phone. As expected, this list of Google Play Console reveals some important details about the imminent smartphone. In addition, this list confirms previously leaked details about the Galaxy F425G. In addition, future mobile phones will repeat that they are a rebranded version of Galaxy Wide 5.

Remember, Galaxy Wide 5 was launched in South Korea this month. The Korean variant has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display that offers FHD + resolution and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset inside. In addition, there is a 64MP quad camera setup on the back. The phone draws juice from a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F425G is now available on Google Play Console

The Galaxy F42 5G was originally discovered on Google Play Console by a prominent leaker, Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings). This list suggests that the phone has an MT6833 (Mediatek Dimensity 700) chipset inside. Separately, it comes with a Mali G57 GPU. The device has 8GB of RAM. The mobile phone display offers 1080 2009 pixel resolution and 450 PPI pixel density. The smartphone runs Android 11 OS with one UI3.0 skin on top.

Previously leaked details

Flipkart’s Samsung Galaxy F42 5G microsite has confirmed that the device will feature a 6.6-inch AMOLED panel with FHD + resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, the screen has an Infinity-V notch at the top for an 8MP front shooter. The phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. Separately, it may ship with 128GB of onboard storage capacity.

In the optics department, the phone can accommodate three rear-mounted cameras, including a 64MP main camera and night mode. Apart from that, it has a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 115 degree FOV and a 2MP depth sensor. In addition, a rugged 5,000mAh battery powers the entire system. This battery is reported to support 15W wired charging.

As far as the software is concerned, the phone is ready to run Android 11 OS with One UI. Other notable features include USB C for charging, GPS, Bluetooth, dual band WiFi, 4G, and 125G bands. The Galaxy Wide5 comes with a price tag of 449,900 won (about 28,200 Indian Rupees). However, the Galaxy F42 may carry a more affordable price. Flipkart also offers some banking offers that you can’t miss to further lower your smartphone’s asking price.

