Office is back. You can search on Google. – Commercial observer





No one says there wasn’t a multi-billion dollar real estate deal that was a huge hit last year. (** Cough ** Blackstone! ** Cough, Cough **) But since March 2020, New York office stocks have sadly seemed to be excluded from the mix.

Yes, One Vanderbilt has signed an incredible lease. But wreaths (even amazing record ones) are separate animals from sale. Manhattan was once dotted with seemingly effortless multi-billion dollar office transactions. It was the safest and most prudent investment you could make. There were so many Manhattans. It was a real estate equivalent to catechism.

Last week, Google proved it was still possible.

Google has implemented the option to buy Hudson Square’s St. John’s Terminal for $ 2.1 billion.

This was no surprise to those who were tracking Google’s real estate transfer in Manhattan. They have built up this area for a long time, and they have the cash to make a big real estate purchase without even feeling it.

Immediately after Google’s Chief Financial Officer announced a deal with St. John’s, Dean Shapiro, US Development Officer at Oxford, the developer of the project, said Google was very cautious about their real estate decisions. I think they were very enthusiastic about the building. .. They worked very closely with us. They agreed with the design. From a workplace perspective, what they are trying to do will fully achieve their goals. Therefore, it is not surprising to us that they chose to add this as a permanent fixture in their real estate portfolio.

The joint venture between Hines and the National Pension Service of South Korea has invested $ 2.5 billion in the purchase and redevelopment of Pacific Gas and Electric Companies San Francisco Campus. The purchase from PG & E was $ 800 million, but JV is spending an additional $ 1.7 billion on a complete redevelopment, including two offices and one apartment complex.

Perhaps both transactions are guided by the idea that the office has to settle for a long slogan. But precautions, rules, and everything else will eventually be normalized.

The light from these two mega deals shouldn’t dim the brightness of other non-$ 1 billion office deals. Mack-Cali sold Jersey City 101 Hudson Street to The Birch Group for $ 380 million, but didn’t have to sneeze.

And in the world of apartments, there are many activities. Despite opposition, the Champlain Towers Southsite in Surfside, Florida is on the market and could be sold at a starting price of $ 120 million next spring. Delshire Capital sniffed money in downtown Brooklyn and put the development of a multipurpose condominium on the market. And in Long Island City, Vorea Group, Domain Companies, and L + M Development Partners closed with a $ 88 million parcel.

There has also been some movement in the retail industry. In the capital of the country, WashREIT sold eight retail properties for $ 168 million. (Purchaser is not disclosed.)

No knock-on lease

Last week’s lease was pretty good!

Liakas Law occupied 13,445 square feet on the Trump Organization 40 Wall Street. (And I heard that former President Trump might need a legal representative, so that might work for everyone!)

There was another interesting office lease. Deutsche Bank Nord / LB has signed a 15-year 17,282 sq ft lease at the Grace Building. Cryptocurrency exchange Apifiny occupied 12,022 square feet on the Rudins 1675 Broadway. Swimwear maker Mooean Group took advantage of 11,000 square feet of 463 Seventh Avenue. Textile company Nasimi will relocate its headquarters from 7 Pen Plaza to 550 Seventh Avenue.

Retailers learned that the same day Apple announced the release of the iPhone 13, it opened its first store in Bronx, a mall in Bay Plaza. Newmark has reported six new fitness leases. (I’m happy to see this activity. To be honest, many retailers are between rocks and difficult places these days. I’m in charge of fake patrols because the vaccine obligations are in effect. It was especially difficult for restaurant owners.)

REEF Technology, Washington, DC, is a Miami-based company that provides logistics and storage support for ghost kitchens and has acquired 63,749 square feet of industrial space at the Gorman Center in Savage Mill.

Speaking of Miami, financial firm Snowden Lane Partners has doubled its footprint at Columbus Center.

Other interesting purchases

Avison Young felt like buying Singer & Bassuk, a well-known Manhattan-based boutique financial intermediary. Andy and Scott Singer, the founders of SBO’s father and son, have been nominated as principals and co-leaders of the Abison Youngs Tristate Dead and Equity Group.

Construction management company Procore has invested $ 500 million to purchase Levelset, a proptech company that creates software that facilitates the submission of lien payments for construction projects.

And the average Joe investor in general has the opportunity to buy that elusive WeWork stock as early as next month. BowX Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company. Filed a mandate solicitation with a coworking company and published it in a $ 9 billion transaction scheduled for October.

For us, we were waiting for what would happen when WeWork’s rival Industrious decided to publish. (According to an interview with CO by CEO Jamie Hodaris, sometime next year)

To life, to life, to life science!

Did you know that there was a $ 70 billion investment in a life sciences company in 2020? This is one of the reasons why life sciences are one of the most interesting areas of real estate today, according to a new report by Cushman & Wakefield.

San Diego has long been a hub for genomics research and has a long-standing alliance with San Francisco in terms of life science demand and investment, at 18 million square feet.

The east coast is not leaning forward either! The Amtrack Corridor drives the great spirit of the world’s best universities, such as Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Yale University, to make Boston and New Haven serious life science players, with New Jersey hosting pharmaceutical brands such as Bristol Myers Squibb. Acts as a huge biotechnology hub. ..

New York has long provided the capital to make everything work. Many life science support such as BioLabs @NYULangone, a biotechnology coworking facility that is the capital and acts as an incubator for life science start-ups. The CO spoke with director Dr. Glennis Mehra this week.

All of this is a very roundabout way of thinking that there is a lot of life science activity going on, and that’s why we created our monthly newsletter.

see you next week!

