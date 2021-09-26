In Russia, Apple and Google staff are confused by states





Earlier this month, when the Kremlin told several big tech companies to curb political opposition in Russia’s national elections, their answer was clear: no. But just two weeks later, Apple and Google removed from the app store a smart voting app, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and his party’s key tool for integrating votes against the Vladimirputin administration. Later, Telegram and Google-owned YouTube also restricted access to the opposition candidate recommendations that Navalny shared on these platforms. Of course Putin was ecstatic.

The sudden knee bend of the US technology platform not only undermined the opposition’s ability to communicate with the Russian people. It also showed the dangerous effectiveness of the new Kremlin policy: forcing foreign technology companies to put their employees on the ground, and they were forced to bid on the Kremlin and threatened. Can be For all that world politicians and analysts are discussing Internet censorship in technical terms, this episode strongly reminds us that old-fashioned forces can decisively tighten state grips on the web. Let me do it.

The Putin administration has long relied on obsessions to suppress, from unsuccessful attempts to beat protesters and assassinate Navalny to imprisonment of him while he is still recovering from poisoning. I’ve been doing it. Therefore, it is not surprising that after the imprisonment of Navaris, the Kremlin triggered a large national protest in an attempt to curb all election risks, including the strongly armed US tech companies.

One of Putin’s biggest goals was the Navalnys Smart Voting project. The project succeeded in disseminating candidate recommendations to interested voters in order to deprive the ruling Putin party of United Russia of parliamentary seats. Therefore, Russian Internet regulators are absurdly demanding that US technology platforms censor smart votes. Russia’s mobile network provider was able to block overall access to Russia’s Google Docs simply because the Navalnys team posted a document listing United Russia’s challengers. But when Apple and Google resisted the removal of opposition apps, the regime changed from code to muscle.

In July Putin signed a law requiring foreign information technology companies operating in the Russian market to open offices in the country. The Kremlin would say this is to ensure compliance with Russia’s national security law, but it’s really about putting your body on the ground for bullying. Not all platforms have set up shops yet (Twitter continues to be supported), but Apple and Google do. So if they didn’t respond to censorship requests, the Kremlin sent armed men to sit at Google’s Moscow office for hours. The Russian parliament also summoned representatives from both Google and Apple offices to a session in the Nawarny App, where they were beaten and threatened. The government reportedly appoints specific Google employees to prosecute if the company doesn’t remove the app, and the same could be true for Apple.

And the next morning, the two companies collapsed the smart poll and removed it from the app store. Apple also acknowledged by disabling private relays in Russia. This is a feature designed to prevent entities from displaying both the user’s ID and what they see when browsing the Internet in Safari. This undoubtedly strengthened the ability of the Russian Federation Security Service (already robust) to spy on citizens’ online traffic. YouTube, widely used by opposition in Russia, then deleted a video of the Navalnys camp listing the names of major opposition candidates, and Telegram blocked access to the Navalny election service.

This blunder reveals the wrong direction of decades of American Internet freedom rhetoric, pushing the view that Western tech companies operating in authoritarian nations will lead to democracy. There is. For example, during the Arab Spring, many American experts ignored the importance of local blogs and civil society to brand the movement of the Twitter revolution. A 2010 speech by US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton addressed how authoritarian regimes can take advantage of the Internet, but it is still common that more Western technology in dictatorships promotes freedom. It reflected the view. At yet another data point, it was the physical presence of these companies in Russia that made them vulnerable to Putin’s will.

