Google users discover that they are all using search engines incorrectly





GOOGLE is a very powerful tool that can generate thousands of search results in seconds.

Search engines allow you to find exactly what you’re looking for, but often people don’t know how to get the most out of it.

According to tech expert Chris Hladczuk, here are eight Google tips you need to know from using quotes to focusing on a particular location.

1

Credits: Alamy Quotation Marks

Quotation marks help you find a particular phrase.

For example, it could be someone’s name. If you search for “John Smith” in quotes, Google will only show the results for that full name.

A search without quotes will show thousands more results for pages that contain the words “John” and “Smith”.

Vertical bar or or

You can use a vertical bar (|) or just an uppercase “OR” to tell Google to display only one of several search terms.

For example, if you search for “BBC OR ITV” or “BBC | ITV”, you will see individual results for either BBC only or ITV only.

If you search for “BBC or ITV” using the lowercase “or”, Google will generate a lot of results comparing the two stations.

Two dots (..)

Use the two dots to find something between the two numbers.

For example, “movies 2000 .. 2020” brings results related to movies from 2000 to 2020.

dash

You can use dashes to exclude certain terms from the results.

Enter the words you want to search for first, then the spaces and dashes, and then the words you want to exclude.

For example, if you want to search for Manchester but don’t want to have anything to do with Manchester United, search for:Manchester United

site

You can use “site:” to search only for information within a particular site.

For example, you can search for: KatiePrice site: thesun.co.uk

position

Use “location:” to find out about news in a particular location.

For example, you can search for: ElonMusk location: san francisco

tilde

Use tildes to display synonyms in the results.

For example, you can search for: music ~ classes

It can have consequences including music lessons, lessons, coaching and more.

File type

You can also filter the file types that Google displays in your results.

For example, you can search for: piersmorgan filetype: pdf

Also, only PDF files containing the host name of the former Good Morning Britain, including the recent Ofcom ruling, will be displayed.

