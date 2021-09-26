Watch the crow take out the Google drone in the air as the tech giant has been forced to shut down the courier service due to a bird attack





Australian courier drones had to be stopped after being repeatedly attacked by birds.

Delivery service operator Wing said he would wait until researchers evaluated the behavior of the birds.

The man who filmed one of the attacks said it was “a matter of time” until the drone was killed.

According to The Canberra Times, the delivery service for home drones in Canberra, Australia, was forced to suspend after the device continued to be attacked by the crows guarding the nest.

Operated by Google’s comprehensive Alphabet, Wing has been providing everything from coffee, medicines and office supplies to Canberra residents since 2019.

But on Tuesday, it announced that it would suspend its service due to several reported incidents of crows plunging into a flying machine. This happens when the ongoing blockade of the coronavirus in Canberra has led to a surge in demand for drone delivery.

The latest attack was captured in a video and posted online by locals Ben Roberts, who orders coffee every morning at the service.

He told The Canberra Times: “It’s only a matter of time before they beat it. They think it’s a terminator or something.”

Not only mug pies, but other birds such as hawks and wedge-tailed eagle are also known to attack drones.

In a statement to local customers, Wing “identified birds that showed territorial behavior and plunged into moving objects in the area,” according to ABC News Australia.

“This is common during the nesting season, but we promise to be a strong administrator of the environment and investigate this further with ornithologists to minimize the impact on birds at the service site. I hope to keep it to a limit. “

A spokesman for the company also said that out of thousands of drone deliveries, contact with birds is extremely rare.

According to The Times, “Multiple levels of redundancy are built into the operation so that even if a bird comes into direct contact with the drone, it can continue to fly safely.”

“During this period, the service of a few Harrison customers will be temporarily suspended,” a spokeswoman told The Canberra Times.

Ornithologist Neil Hermes told ABC News Australia that ravens are very territorial, but have never attacked a drone.

“They raid dogs and move around their nests, but attacking drones is new,” Hermes said.

Wayne Condon, chief pilot and instructor at UAV Training Australia, told the network that drone operators should avoid known nesting locations.

“After all, it’s their sky and we’re visitors. Fingers crossed. If you act fast enough, you can save the aircraft and not hurt the birds!” Condon Canberra I told the Times.

A five-month-old baby died tragically in Brisbane, Australia last month after her mother dropped her in an attempt to fend off a plunging magpie.

