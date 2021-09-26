People who adopt the “ZYX rule” have a very high emotional intelligence





This is a story about simple tricks that will help you communicate better and achieve what you want in life. It's deeply rooted in emotional intelligence

This is called the “ZYX rule”. Why? The easiest way to explain and stick to it is to show that you actually understand in reverse engineering the important advice that Google provides to applicants on how to increase their chances of being hired by Google. is. This is called “”. XYZ formula. “

Google gets over 2 million applicants each year. Even with incoming resume machine learning and artificial intelligence reviews, Google teaches applicants that there are important ways to stand out in the crowd.

Communicating every line of your resume with the following structure: [X] As measured by [Y]By doing [Z].. ”

Example: “By mapping new software features as a solution to our business goals, we increased the revenue of 15 small business clients by 10%.”

The key is to connect the overall outcome (what you’re good at and what you might expect Google to rate as an applicant) to the means and performance you used to get there. ..

Most people don’t do that. Instead, they provide vague results (“increased SME profits”).

To make matters worse, they did a position-based or responsibility-based bullet point (“served a sales consultant” or “revenue” without explaining how they did or how effective they were with it. Was responsible for the increase in “).

Get rid of useless emotional reactions

Great, you might say at this point. Yay Google. But I don’t want to work there.

What does this have to do with communication, emotional intelligence, and the achievement of major goals in my personal and professional life?

The core of emotional intelligence involves removing useless emotional reactions from your interactions, while at the same time emphasizing useful reactions and improving the clarity of your thoughts.

Therefore, reverse engineering the XYZ equation means turning the big goal “X” into a brightly illuminated Polaris. The “Z” is just a way to get to the “X”.

It’s not the ultimate goal, and it’s not the only way to get there. But people fall into the emotional trap of thinking it is.

I think we’ll soon need examples that aren’t relevant to our work. Otherwise you will lose you. So there is something related here.

Baseball is boring anyway

Imagine you are a parent. You love your child Sometimes you want to spend a better quality time with them one-on-one.

Then a friend tells you that you have a ticket for an exciting event near where you live. Big games, concerts, whatever. She is in a last-minute fight and asks if you want to use her ticket.

You are very grateful, and you are excited about the chance to take your child to this popular event.

But … I found that the kids weren’t as excited as you went.

Maybe they’ll come, but they’ll soon go into full “moody and moody teen mode”. Otherwise, they are young and suddenly come back: temper tantrum, 10 trips to the bathroom, etc. Or say “baseball is just boring” or “I don’t like soccer”. , “Or they don’t like the music they play at this concert. Or they reveal that you don’t want to go because you’ve already seen the show you have a ticket for.

Now you feel discouraged. Frustration. Even if you are angry. You managed to get this great opportunity, and your child doesn’t work.

But the problem is yours. You are now very focused on your “Z” success-going to this particular event with your child-you are now your emotions blocking the way to your “X” I am doing it. “This is your goal to find a way to spend quality time.

By the way, the ticket was free. If this doesn’t work, it’s not just the “Z”. I don’t want to respond as if it were.

But you are only human. And if you’re not careful and you can’t keep an eye on your ultimate goal, your emotions can guide you there.

She’s not the only one for you

You run a small business. You know that you have a good product and a considerable potential market.

The problem is that potential clients aren’t listening to you.

So you decided to hire a marketing director. You advertise the opening, go through your resume, interview the most promising candidates, and be very excited about one applicant in particular.

You give her a job and you start planning for her to join your team.

Then she refuses you. Maybe it’s money, maybe she has another offer, maybe she’s not as interested in your company as you are in her. it hurts.

But you tell me. Is there an ultimate goal to hire this particular person as an in-house marketing director? Or will you hire this person as a “Z”? Is it a potential means to the true goal (“X”) of improving marketing and sales?

Yes, it’s frustrating to miss a good candidate. But the ZYX rule reminds us that there are probably other ways to reach the “X”. It is not worth having an adverse emotional attachment to this particular “Z”.

OK, but what about “Y”?

As the late Stephen R. Covey wrote, some of this past dates back more than a few decades. “Start with the end in mind.”

But the ZYX rules remind us that successful people can identify their main purpose, along with the subordinate strategies and tactics they use to get there. “X” is the goal. The “Z” is an expected strategic milestone.

By the way, “Y” is “why”.

In the backward-looking Google resume framework, the “Y” is used to measure how the “Z” led the applicant to the “X”. However, because our framework is positive, the “Y” predicts why the “X” can achieve the “Z”.

If you can’t express Y clearly, then X and Z may not really be related to each other, and it may be time to reassess your plan.

A former employee will come to you. Let’s call him Joe. He wants you to write a recommendation so that you can sign up for a part-time master’s degree program that you want to help him move forward.

Joe was a very talented employee, and you enjoyed working with him. You want to have a good relationship, and frankly, Joe can tell his colleague that you helped him. It may also be good for their morale.

At the same time, you have quite a bit of experience in your field and are confused by Joe’s belief that this particular master’s degree program will help him in his career.

In other words, he may have a perspective that you don’t have. And if he wants, you will write a recommendation.

Still, you ask him kindly, but firmly. Explain why you think getting this master’s degree (“Z”) (there is a “Y”) will help you achieve your ultimate career goal (“X”).

You’re showing favor by pushing Joe a bit on this point and perhaps introducing him the ZYX rules by name. However, here is a more advanced ultra-high level interpretation of ZYX.

Suppose Joe cannot clearly express a good “Y” that connects his “Z” to his “X”. It may not even be possible to express the “X” clearly in the first place. Even if all the bones in your body tell you that this master’s course isn’t making good use of his time, the ZYX rules also mean that you have to remember your own perspective. ..

Your “X” is not the same as Joe’s. Your “X” is to maintain a good relationship with Joe and show the loyalty you want other employees to see.

So your “Z” is to write recommendations, even if you’re skeptical that Joe will be able to reach his “X”.

Your “X” is your business

Another point. The ZYX rule means that you should be able to think about how the “Z” leads to the “X”. However, the framework does not need to be clear. That is, you don’t have to explain to others what the “X” is.

Imagine your company has a backlog of widgets you need to sell. Your goal-your “X” -is to empty the warehouse, make a profit, and make space for next year’s products. So your “Z” is to get these products into the hands of your customers.

However, we never explicitly convey such an “X” to potential customers.

Instead, try to understand his or her “X” and clarify why and how the “Z” (purchasing a widget) helps him or her get there.

At the beginning of this article, I promised you a simple trick. It simply means “clearly expressed” or “easily understood.” It does not necessarily mean “easy to do”.

So maybe chew this a bit and see if it makes sense.

Your ultimate goal is not to be too meta, but your “X” is to achieve what you want in life and communicate better with people.

Use ZYX rules if they help you get there. If not, don’t overuse your emotional energy. Just find another way for your purpose. As always, the key is to keep looking.



The opinions expressed by Inc.com columnists here are their own, not Inc.com's.

