The iPhone 14 has been completely redesigned and will lose its mini model in 2022





Apple’s next iPhone release, the iPhone 14, has reportedly made more changes than the iPhone 13, and the 2022 model card has been “completely redesigned.”

Apple has just released the iPhone 13 series, but the rumored factory hasn’t stopped speculating about next year’s model. In a report on Sunday, big things will happen with the iPhone 14.

In Bloomberg’s “Power On” newsletter, Mark Gurman claims that a “new entry level and pro model” will be introduced in 2022, along with a “complete redesign.” To justify the change, Gourman points out a relatively small change this year as a sign that “Apple engineers were working behind the scenes on something bigger that took longer.”

One of the big changes is the four-device roster itself, and Gourman states that the mini-model may not last for another year. Instead, Apple can plan a regular-sized iPhone, a Max-sized version, and two regular Pro models.

Gurman’s comment follows after the initial rendering of the supposed “iPhone 14” model surfaced. This eliminates notches and camera bumps from the design. One render stated that there was a perforated camera in the front, but another rumor claimed that the elements of the TrueDepth array would remain hidden from view using underdisplay technology.

In addition to the next iPhone, Garman commented in the newsletter, adding that Apple’s foldable hardware, such as the iPhone Fold, could be “released within a few years.” This seems to be in line with the claim from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on September 20, stating that the foldable iPhone is ready for launch in the fall of 2024.

