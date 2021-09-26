Overwatch 2 game director hints at new heroes for the upcoming OWL season, making sure all 32 heroes are back in the sequel





According to Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller, all 32 characters will return to battle in the next Overwatch League season. Fans may see new faces as the next season of the competition begins.

During today’s Overwatch League Grand Final broadcast, Keller revealed that all 32 Overwatch heroes will be back in OWL’s 2022 season. This is done in the initial build of Overwatch 2.

“Our plan is to allow all these heroes, all 32 heroes, to play for the next season in the Overwatch League,” Keller said. “And there may be some more who knows.”

There is no information about who these heroes are, but the next season of OWL running in the early build of Overwatch 2, as Keller suggests, will be a new character when the competition begins in April. It provides an opportunity to get a glimpse of some of the.

In addition to Keller’s tips, the OWL Grand Final half-time exhibition match featured several repeaters to guide fans to the new pushmap of Rome. It’s also the first glimpse of professional gameplay, including the rework of Sombra and Bastion, announced earlier in the show. Keller didn’t reveal any further details, but said further rework for existing heroes was imminent.

The fully unveiled stay at BlizzConline 2019 is one of Overwatch 2’s new heroes, but it’s still unclear if she will be able to participate in the next season of the Overwatch League. With the release of Overwatch 2, Canadian heroes will join the roster with a new pushmap in the snow-covered city of Toronto, strengthening the rank of the franchise’s first railgun-armed damage-focused hero. To do.

Fans will be able to taste Overwatch 2 when the next season of OWL begins in April, but the sequel hasn’t yet set a release date.

